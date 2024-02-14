High School Girls Basketball Takes on Regionals

Share Facebook

Twitter

P.K. Yonge’s girls basketball team is ready to fight for the win against Bradford High School in a regional matchup Wednesday night. The game is the girls basketball regional 3A-District 2 girls quarter finals. P.K. Yonge is currently 13-8 while Bradford is 14-8. With similar records, it is expected to be a tight and aggressive match.

A Second Chance?

The teams already played each other February 7 and P.K. Yonge won.

This will be Bradford’s second chance this season to take down P.K. Yonge and continue moving forward in regionals.

Though P.K. Yonge previously won 52-44, coach Willie Powers knows it won’t be an easy game.

Injuries May Be Costly

Over the past few games, P.K. Yonge has faced a few different injuries.

The Varsity team had to pull girls from JV to fill their roster.

Powers says that one of the previously injured players will be back for tonight’s game. However, 1-2 more players may be injured and unable to play today.

Powers says that while there have been several injuries this season, injuries cannot be unexpected when playing a high-level and fast-paced game.

He says that he will not know whether the two injured can play until it gets closer to game time.

For now, Powers is hoping for the best with his potentially injured players, and is continuing to prepare the girls to fight for a win tonight.

Defense to Carry the Game

P.K. Yonge’s defense is strong and Powers expects it to continue to be throughout tonight.

When they played Trinity Catholic on January 13, Trinity attempted shot after shot but only scored 43 points against P.K. Yonge. while, P.K. Yonge scored 62 points.

Although they won by almost 20 points, Powers was more defense than his offense.

So, Powers will turn to defense to carry the team tonight as the girls fight for regionals win.

Up Next in Girls Basketball

After the girls regional 3A-District quarter finals tonight, the winning team will play in the regional semifinals February 19.