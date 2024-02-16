Broken Bats, Broken Hearts Lead To A Santa Fe College Loss Vs. St. Johns River

Share Facebook

After losing the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader 16-2, the Santa Fe College softball team battled back in the second game only to fall short in a heartbreaking 6-4 loss against visiting St. Johns River State College.

St. Johns River Swings First

St. Johns River (8-6) came out strong with Caylee Elder hitting a double and putting up the first run in the game. The bats stayed hot for the Vikings with a strong home run hit by Princess Arredondo in the second inning.

The Saints (5-5) put up some great defensive stops with groundouts completed by Cloy O’Doniel and Sydney Fowler. But the Vikings kept swinging with an RBI hit by Emily Griffin and a two-run homer in the fourth by Elder.

A SFC pitching change to Peyton Bass, a great double play by Juliann Smith and a great pop fly catch by Karris Rhine ended the top of the fifth with a score of 5-0.

Comeback?

The Saints did not give up hope and kept their bats swinging. They went on a two-out rally with Fowler coming in clutch with a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth.

Momentum stayed strong for the Saints with singles by Ariana Wright, Alexis Daphney and Smith. Smith stole second and scored the fourth run for the Saints to cut the deficit to 5-4.

Elder, the Vikings pitcher, stayed strong and closed out the inning with a strikeout after a battle in the box.



Vikings Secure Win

The sixth inning was a quick three up, three down for both teams. Elder hit a home run to extend the Vikings’ lead to 6-4 in the seventh. With the game at risk in the home half of the seventh, Elder got her sixth strikeout to seal the victory.

Up Next

Santa Fe travels to Florida State College at Jacksonville for a 1 p.m. game. St. Johns River will also play Friday at 1 p.m. vs. the College of Central Florida in Ocala.

