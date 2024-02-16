Santa Fe
Credit: Santa Fe College Saints athletics

Former Santa Fe Baseball Coach Harry Tholen to be Honored

reganstaudt February 16, 2024 Baseball, College Baseball, Santa Fe 1 Views

Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) is set to name its baseball field after long-time coach Harry Tholen.

Career

Tholen was the first head coach for the Santa Fe Saints baseball team in its inaugural season in 1982. He coached the Saints until 2006 when he retired. However, current head coach Johnny Wiggs approached Tholen in 2009 to come back as a volunteer coach. He accepted because Tholen said he missed the game and the kids. Since that year, he has been helping out the team coaching the catchers and any other ways he can as a volunteer assistant coach.

Tholen is in the Santa Fe College Athletics Hall of Fame, American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and Junior College Baseball Hall of Fame. His record at SFCC is 546-425.

Additionally, the former coach had the opportunity to be an assistant coach on NJCAA All-Star team that played in China in 1996.

Besides coaching, Tholen served as the president of the NJCAA Baseball Coaches Association from 1999-2005 and was a member of the American Baseball Association Board of Directors from 2002-05.

Team’s Success

Team’s coached under Tholen saw success. In 1985, the team won the state junior college championship and finished third at the National Junior College Tournament. In 1992 and 1995, his team won the Mid-Florida Conference Championship.

Tholen’s Impact

Santa Fe Athletic Director Chanda Stebbins said she is proud and thankful for the impact Tholen has had on the program.

Reaction

Tholen said he has many fond memories of coaching the Saints. Also, he said his favorite part was helping his players become men and find a way in life.

He said he was speechless when Wiggs and Stebbins informed him they were honoring him.

 

Ceremony

Due to weather, the Saints will play their originally scheduled Saturday doubleheader on Friday. First pitch of Game 1 is set for noon and Game 2 is at 2:30 p.m. The ceremony for Tholen will remain on Saturday, but it will take place at the SFCC gymnasium. Brunch will begin at 10:30 a.m. and the ceremony will begin at at 11:30 a.m. It has been combined with an alumni day so past players and students can honor Tholen.

Season

This season the Saints are 9-4 and will play two games Friday against Polk State College. They’ll look to rebound after a loss to Polk State Thursday.

About reganstaudt

Check Also

Orange & Blue Sports Network

Catch the student-led broadcasts from the College of Journalism and Communications right here.

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Florida Women’s Basketball Falls To Ole Miss In OT

The Florida women’s basketball team lost to Ole Miss 77-67 in overtime at home Thursday. …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties