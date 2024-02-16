Former Santa Fe Baseball Coach Harry Tholen to be Honored

Share Facebook

Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) is set to name its baseball field after long-time coach Harry Tholen.

Career

Tholen was the first head coach for the Santa Fe Saints baseball team in its inaugural season in 1982. He coached the Saints until 2006 when he retired. However, current head coach Johnny Wiggs approached Tholen in 2009 to come back as a volunteer coach. He accepted because Tholen said he missed the game and the kids. Since that year, he has been helping out the team coaching the catchers and any other ways he can as a volunteer assistant coach.

Tholen is in the Santa Fe College Athletics Hall of Fame, American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and Junior College Baseball Hall of Fame. His record at SFCC is 546-425.

Additionally, the former coach had the opportunity to be an assistant coach on NJCAA All-Star team that played in China in 1996.

Besides coaching, Tholen served as the president of the NJCAA Baseball Coaches Association from 1999-2005 and was a member of the American Baseball Association Board of Directors from 2002-05.

Team’s Success

Team’s coached under Tholen saw success. In 1985, the team won the state junior college championship and finished third at the National Junior College Tournament. In 1992 and 1995, his team won the Mid-Florida Conference Championship.

Tholen’s Impact

Santa Fe Athletic Director Chanda Stebbins said she is proud and thankful for the impact Tholen has had on the program.

Reaction

Tholen said he has many fond memories of coaching the Saints. Also, he said his favorite part was helping his players become men and find a way in life.

He said he was speechless when Wiggs and Stebbins informed him they were honoring him.

Ceremony

Due to weather, the Saints will play their originally scheduled Saturday doubleheader on Friday. First pitch of Game 1 is set for noon and Game 2 is at 2:30 p.m. The ceremony for Tholen will remain on Saturday, but it will take place at the SFCC gymnasium. Brunch will begin at 10:30 a.m. and the ceremony will begin at at 11:30 a.m. It has been combined with an alumni day so past players and students can honor Tholen.

Season

This season the Saints are 9-4 and will play two games Friday against Polk State College. They’ll look to rebound after a loss to Polk State Thursday.