Regional Round Recap in Boys High School Basketball

Boys high school basketball in the North Central Florida featured multiple regional playoff games on Thursday.

Hawthorne and Newberry Fall

Hawthorne’s season came to an end after getting upset by Fort White. The Hornets, who made it to the state semifinals last year, fell short 56-51. Fort White dominated in the second half to secure the win and advance to the regional finals.

Hilliard ended Newberry’s season in overtime. Hilliard had the lead for majority of the game, but Newberry fought back in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime. It came down to free throws, and Hilliard was able to come through with a 68-67 win.

Williston, the defending 1A State Champions, advanced to the regional finals after defeating Pahokee 76-18. Williston coach Jim Ervin described this game as one step closer to their goal of another state title.

Moreover, Trenton is moving on to the regional finals. Chiefland fell short 49-41 after having the lead at halftime. Trenton came back in the second half to secure the win.

The Class 1A Regional Finals will take place Tuesday. Hilliard will host Fort White and Trenton will travel to Williston.

Regional Quarterfinal Results

Oak Hall’s season was brought to an end with a 69-52 loss to Munroe. Munroe dominated every quarter and advanced to the Class 2A Semifinals.

P.K. Yonge could not keep up with the force of Providence. The Blue Wave lost 69-22 to the Stallions. Providence advanced to the Class 3A Regional Semifinals.

Buchholz and Gainesville Advance

Buchholz ended Forest’s season with a 59-48, sending the Bobcats to the semifinals.

Clawing at the Chance for the State Title: Buchholz Bobcats Versus Forest Wildcats@emilyparaiso_54 has the preview.#Buchholz #Bobcats #FHSAAhttps://t.co/0IrhK5lRcx — ESPN 98.1 / 850 WRUF (@ESPNGainesville) February 15, 2024

Gainesville stayed alive with a close win against Oakleaf. The Hurricanes had the lead at the half, but Oakleaf was able to put up 19 points in the third quarter to steal the lead. But the Hurricanes were able to come out with a 47-46 win and advance to the regional semifinals

The Class 6A Regional Semifinals will be Tuesday. Buchholz will travel to Wiregrass Ranch and Gainesville is at Ponte Vedra.