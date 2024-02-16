Inter Miami finishes preseason with a tie against Newell’s Old Boys

Share Facebook

Inter Miami’s preseason concluded Thursday night against Newell’s Old Boys. Although the Herons dominated the game, the fixture ended with a score of 1-1.

Tonight’s final at home 🏠 pic.twitter.com/zCzSGTx3cm — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 16, 2024

First Half Authority

Miami had its first chance in the second minute when debutant Nicolás Freire sailed a header over the bar. The Argentine defender signed on loan from Liga MX side Pumas UNAM for the entirety of the 2024 MLS season.

Another great chance came in the 18th minute when Lionel Messi played Luis Suárez in the middle of the pitch. The forward then passed it out wide to Deandre Yedlin. The right back took it down the line and sent a beautiful cross to Diego Gómez right on the penalty spot. The Paraguayan international miss hit the ball, and the opportunity was squandered.

El debut de Nicolás Freire 👏💫 pic.twitter.com/M3LaNHTMN1 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 16, 2024

Something interesting that happened Thursday night was when referee Rubiel Vazquez announced his decision to the crowd and television audiences after the VAR check. In the 21′ minute, there was a potential penalty as Suárez went to ground in the box.

Vazquez did not call a penalty, but was told to halt play so a check can be done. He was instructed to go to the monitor and check the play out himself. After reviewing the play, the ref turned on his microphone and announced that it was not a penalty. It will be interesting to see how this works out in league play this season.

Newell’s best chance of the first half came in the 29′ minute. The forward was one-on-one with the goalkeeper after brilliant triangle passing opened up the Miami defense. Drake Callender made a great save and kept it level.

Messi’s best chance of the night came in the 31′ minute. He went on a solo run in between the Old Boys’ defense and curled the ball just wide of the post.

Second Half Goals

The first chance of the second half came in the 51′ minute for Newell’s Old Boys. The Argentine side went on the attack and forced a great save from Callender. The goalie parried it right onto the path of Esteban Fernández, but the midfielder was unable to control the ball and it rolled out of bounds.

In the 64′ minute, the Herons would get their first goal from substitute Shanyder Borgelin. The Haitian international leaped over the Old Boys defense on a corner kick and headed it home.

Big ups Borgelin🗣️👊 Taylor serves one into Borgelin from the corner for the first of the night to give us the lead#IMCFvNOB | 1-0 pic.twitter.com/dyL0y7x4Hi — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 16, 2024

Inter Miami’s Yannick Bright was subbed out 71′ after picking up a knock in his right knee. He was the 15 overall pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft from New Hampshire University. The Milan native had an excellent game filling in for World Cup winner Sergio Busquets. The Herons hope the injury isn’t anything too serious as he can potentially have a big role in the upcoming season.

Miami would give up its lead in the 83′ due to a bad pass from Lawson Sunderland. Center back Ryan Sailor tried to win the ball back from Franco Díaz, but the midfielder pounced on the opportunity and scored the equalizer.

Everyone on @Newells wanted a pic with Messi. pic.twitter.com/8EQDhZuIGO — Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 16, 2024

Up Next

Inter Miami faces Real Salt Lake on Feb. 21 at home to kick off the 2024 regular season. The Herons are coming off of a poor MLS season finishing 14 in the Eastern Conference table. In March, Miami will play its first ever match in the CONCACAF Champions League in the clubs history. The Herons opponent is to be determined.