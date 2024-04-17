Tampa Bay Walks-Off Win Against LA Angels

Share Facebook

The Tampa Bay Rays rallied in the 13th inning Tuesday night to secure a 7-6 win against the Los Angeles Angels at Tropicana Field.

Amed Rosario drove in the winning run with an infield single down the third-base line to give Richie Palacios the chance to win it for the Rays in the 13th. Palacios tied the score at 6-6 with a two-out double in the bottom half of the inning before Rosario came to the plate with the bases loaded.

Game Recap

The Rays tied the game at 3 in the ninth inning on a two-out, two-run triple by José Caballero. After two outs, Angels closer Carlos Estévez allowed singles to Rosario and Harold Ramírez.

An ending this Rosie was worth the wait. pic.twitter.com/lnsLLXPYWa — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 17, 2024

With the bases loaded and no outs in the 11th, Mike Trout hit a soft liner to second, a sacrifice fly by Taylor Ward gave the Angels a 5-4 lead.

In the 13th, Luis Rengifo scored for the Angels off an RBI single by Zach Neto after stealing third with one out, putting Los Angeles ahead 6-5. Trout set an Angels record with his 971st walk, Ward closed the inning after hitting a fielder’s choice.

Leading Players

José Soriano for Los Angeles, allowed one run and one hit over five innings in his second major league start. Soriano walked five and struck out six, throwing 90 pitches and 48 strikes.

In the fourth, Mickey Moniak gave the Angels the lead with a two-run homer. Logan O’Hoppe followed Moniak with a solo drive.

Aaron Civale gave up five hits, three runs and struck out eight in six innings for the Rays. Civale has given up three or fewer runs and going at least five innings in all four of his starts this season.

Trainers Room

Angels infielder Brandon Drury was out of the lineup with a hamstring injury.

Up Next

Rays righty Zack Littell and Angels lefty Reid Detmers face off Wednesday at 6:50 p.m. in Game 3 of the series.