Oklahoma State Outlasts Florida Softball in Pitching Showdown

The 16th-ranked Florida Gators lost to the 6th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowgirls 3-0 on Monday evening at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

The only runs of the game came on a Karli Godwin three-run home run.

The Pitch That Decided The Game

Before the deciding pitch, freshman pitcher Keagan Rothrock (3-2) had not allowed a run and had only given up one base hit against the Cowgirls (7-2).

Rothrock gave up a walk and a base hit in the third inning to put runners on first and second with one out. She struck out Claire Timm which put her in position to get out of the jam with one more out.

However, she gave up a three-run home run to Godwin with two strikes in the count. One pitch that Rothrock would like to have back ended up deciding the entire game.

Godwin picked an opportune time to hit her first career home run.

Keagan Rothrock vs. Lexi Kilfoyl

The pitching was dominant in this game.

For the Gators (8-2), Kegan Rothrock struck out seven batters and only gave up two hits in six innings. However, she gave up three earned runs on the home run.

T5 | Rothrock and the Gators retire the Cowgirls in order and she picks up her sixth strikeout of the game! UF 0 | OSU 3 — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 20, 2024

Rothrock said despite the loss, she gained confidence against the Cowgirls and said there are still some aspects of her pitching she would like to improve on.

Lexi Kilfoyl (4-2) was dominant for the Cowgirls. She gave up no runs on three hits and struck out six batters.

She did not allow hits to Kendra Falby, Skylar Wallace or Jocelyn Erickson. They were the first three hitters in the lineup for the Gators.

The Bright Spot Offensively

In a game where the Gators only recorded three hits, senior outfielder Katie Kistler shined. She recorded two singles on two at bats.

B5 | Kistler records her second hit of the game with a two-out single to right field, but we'll head to the sixth here at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. UF 0 | OSU 3 — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 20, 2024

Ava Brown recorded the other hit for the Gators on an infield single.

Up Next for the Gators

The Gators will travel to Jacksonville on Wednesday for a doubleheader against North Florida. The first game is scheduled for 4 p.m. with game two at 6:30.