Aaron Judge Excited for New Season

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge spoke to the media on Tuesday addressing his injury, the recovery he faces and his hopes for the season.

Aaron judge history

Aaron judge grew up in Linden, California, and in high school Judge was a three sport athlete. The now Yankees player also played football and basketball in high school. Judge attended Fresno state on a baseball scholarship and played there from 2011 to 2013.

The star athlete was a first round pick for the Yankees in the 2013 draft. He played in the minors with Yankee affiliates until 2016 when he had his Major League Baseball debut against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Judges first full season in the MLB was quite astonishing. He was named American League Rookie of the Year and broke Babe Ruth’s record for most home run hits for a Yankee at home.

A live BP #ALLRISE. Aaron Judge homers to left off Duane Underwood Jr. pic.twitter.com/WKHTYvie3p — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) February 22, 2024

Judges career injuries

As a right fielder for the Yankees, Judge has had his fair share of injuries. Judge’s 2018 and 2019 seasons were shortened due to injuries and the 2020 season was shortened because of Covid-19.

Last June, Judge injured himself when he crashed into the right-field fence at Dodger Stadium, tearing a ligament in his right big toe. The injury caused him to miss 42 games.

The Yankees have made some changes for this season. Judge said at a press conference, “I keep getting hurt in right field, so I think that’s why they moved me to center field.” He explained that he should be playing ‘smarter’ especially with this injury that he believes is going to need constant maintenance.

Judge excited for change

The Yankees have also brought in some new coaches. Judge said in the press conference he’s excited about coaching and the new changes.

The Yankee star repeatedly said he wants to win.

“Here to win a championship,” he said.

Judge said he puts in so much time and hard work to this team and organization to be a champion. He even talked about the hard work he puts in during off season.