The Eastside Rams boys lacrosse team against the Santa Fe Raiders. [Amanda Roman]

Couldn’t Lead The Herd To Victory: Rams Lose To Raiders

Catarina Stoehr March 2, 2024 Eastside High School, High School Sports, Lacrosse, Santa Fe High School 4 Views

By Cati Stoehr and Amanda Roman 

ALACHUA – The Eastside Rams boys lacrosse team couldn’t handle the Santa Fe Raiders on Friday, losing 16-0.

The Rams fell to 0-4, while the Raiders improve to 4-1.

Lack of Cohesion Costs The Rams

The Rams struggled to connect passes and get the ball to their offense. The aggression from the Raiders overpowered the Rams and maintained ball possession for the majority of the half.

Cedric Jackson was able to create some chances for the Rams, but it fell short in the end due to Eastside’s inability to execute plays.

On the defensive side, Brian Starks had some good plays, but overall the defense was scattered and the Raiders were able to move through and finish at the goal, leaving the score at 11-0 for the first half.

Playing Until The End

The Rams keeper Kavion Bibbins made some impressive saves in the second half and slowed the Raider’s goal streak down. The Rams’ defense was also able to read the Raiders’ offensive plays better and prevent more chances for them to score.

Patrick Ford and Sebastian Emma connected well in the last 20 seconds of the game on offense and showed the Rams’ offensive potential.

Up Next

Eastside will play at St. Joseph Academy (3-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday. St. Joseph Academy is also coming off of a loss, 16-3, against Ocala Trinity Catholic (5-2) on Thursday. Santa Fe will host Buchholz (2-4) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Tags

About Catarina Stoehr

Check Also

Eastside Girls Lacrosse Team Struggles Early In Their Season

By Cati Stoehr and Amanda Roman The Eastside Rams girls lacrosse team struggled to overcome …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties