Couldn’t Lead The Herd To Victory: Rams Lose To Raiders

By Cati Stoehr and Amanda Roman

ALACHUA – The Eastside Rams boys lacrosse team couldn’t handle the Santa Fe Raiders on Friday, losing 16-0.

The Rams fell to 0-4, while the Raiders improve to 4-1.

Lack of Cohesion Costs The Rams

The Rams struggled to connect passes and get the ball to their offense. The aggression from the Raiders overpowered the Rams and maintained ball possession for the majority of the half.

Cedric Jackson was able to create some chances for the Rams, but it fell short in the end due to Eastside’s inability to execute plays.

At the end of the first quarter, the Rams are down 7-0 against the Raiders. Overall, the Raiders are playing much more aggressive for the ball. #22 Cedric Jackson has made some offensive plays for the Rams so far.#EastsideRams #SantaFeRaiders #BoysLacrosse pic.twitter.com/cW52qpH9vT — Mandy Roman (@mandy_roma91408) March 2, 2024

On the defensive side, Brian Starks had some good plays, but overall the defense was scattered and the Raiders were able to move through and finish at the goal, leaving the score at 11-0 for the first half.

The Rams are now down 11-0 against the Raiders. The Rams had more offensive opportunities, but have not been able to complete passes to get good shots at the net. #26 Brian Starks played strong on defense and helped move the ball for the Rams.#EastsideRams #SantaFeRaiders pic.twitter.com/FpZHtttFAt — Mandy Roman (@mandy_roma91408) March 2, 2024

Playing Until The End

The Rams keeper Kavion Bibbins made some impressive saves in the second half and slowed the Raider’s goal streak down. The Rams’ defense was also able to read the Raiders’ offensive plays better and prevent more chances for them to score.

The Rams have made some defensive improvements and held off the Raiders more in the third quarter. #11 Keeper Kavion Bibbins had some amazing saves. The Rams are still losing 13-0 due to a lack of offensive movement. #EastsideRams #SantaFeRaiders #BoysLacrosse pic.twitter.com/J9kWJsIadF — Mandy Roman (@mandy_roma91408) March 2, 2024

Patrick Ford and Sebastian Emma connected well in the last 20 seconds of the game on offense and showed the Rams’ offensive potential.

Up Next

Eastside will play at St. Joseph Academy (3-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday. St. Joseph Academy is also coming off of a loss, 16-3, against Ocala Trinity Catholic (5-2) on Thursday. Santa Fe will host Buchholz (2-4) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.