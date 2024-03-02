Florida Softball Bested Again By Michigan In Judi Garman Classic

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators softball team lost to the Michigan Wolverines 10-2 (five innings) in the final game of the Judi Garman Classic on Saturday.

Michigan snapped the Gators’ 11-game win streak and eight-game streak without allowing a run. The Wolverines (11-9) are now 2-0 against the Gators (19-3), accounting for two of the three losses.

Rare Pitching Miscues

On the second pitch Ellie Sieler saw from Ava Brown, she singled to center field. The next batter, Indiana Langford, singled as well, immediately putting pressure on Brown (8-1). The freshman pitcher has been amazing all season, but the Wolverines finally got to her, scoring four runs in the first inning.

Keke Tholl started off the scoring, doubling to left center to bring home the first run. A Lily Vallimont single, Reagan Walsh error and double steal accounted for the other three runs. UF coach Tim Walton pulled Brown after just two innings, replacing her with Olivia Miller.

Miller filled in for Brown after she allowed the first two Michigan batters to reach base. Miller was unable to get the job done, allowing five hits and six more Michigan runs. A Gators pitching staff that had only allowed 12 runs this season gave up 10 runs to the Wolverines in just three innings.

Struggles at the Plate

Despite losing by eight runs, the Gators only had three less hits than the Wolverines. With seven hits and a walk, the Gators were only able to score two runs. Hitting with runners in scoring position has been a recurring problem for the Gators this season.

The Gators have had no problem scoring against opponents from smaller conferences, but struggle against major opponents. Against Oregon State, Michigan, Oklahoma State and UCLA, the Gators have a 2-3 record and average just one run per game.

Up Next

The Gators have a week to rest before they begin SEC play with a three-game series at Alabama on March 9. The Gators went 4-1 in the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, Calif.