Florida
Adithya Ganesan and sophomore Tanapatt Niduron shake hands with their opponents in the Gators men's tennis team's loss to Florida State February 3, 2024. Photo courtesy of Lorenzo Vasquez.

Florida Men’s Tennis Sweeps Texas A&M

laceyrogers March 5, 2024 Gators Tennis, Tennis 20 Views

The Florida Gators men’s tennis team (5-4) seems like it got its groove back after a 4-0 win over the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies on Friday.

Also, this was Florida’s first game against an SEC opponent this season. The weather didn’t turn in the players’ favor, as the match got moved to the Perry Indoor Facility due to rain.

Doubles Wins for Florida

Florida’s back-to-back doubles wins came from Adhithya Ganesan and Tanapatt Nirundorn, 6-2, on court two, and Henry Jefferson and Jeremy Jin, 6-3, on court three.

Singles

Additionally, Aidan Kim was the first to collect a singles point for the Gators. He took a 2-3 deficit to a 6-4 set victory and closed the match with a 7-5 win in set two.

Then, Ganesan came close behind with Florida’s third point. He had a strong 6-1 win in the first set but fell 2-6 in the second. He defeated JC Roddick in a tiebreaking third set 7-6.

The final blow came from Jin, who collected the fourth and final point in the match. He took down Raphael Perot in set one 6-1. He fell behind in the second set after a close fight 6-7, but came back in the third with a 6-3 victory.

The Florida Gators have yet to lose a game at home, but host the No. 25 LSU Tigers Saturday at noon.

