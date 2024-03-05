SEC Tournament Preview: Florida Gators vs. Missouri Tigers

Share Facebook

First Round’s Game of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament

The Florida Gators Women’s Basketball team is set to face off against the Missouri Tigers in the first round of the SEC Tournament Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. The game is taking place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Gators vs. Tigers Previous Game

The Gators aim to extend their two-game winning streak against the Tigers. In their last encounter on February 22, Florida emerged victorious with an 86-70 score. It marked Florida’s largest margin of victory over Missouri to date.

The Game Changers

Florida’s Aliyah Matharu shined as the top scorer, with a season average of 18.2 points per game, closely followed by Leilani Correa with an average of 17.9 points. Matharu’s defensive prowess is also notable, ranking No. 3 in the SEC with an average of 2.81 steals per game.

On Missouri’s side, senior Mama Dembele stands out with 6.5 assists and 3.3 steals per game. Her stats showcase Dembele as a formidable force in both offense and defense.

Power Plays: Team Strengths

Florida boasts a strong offensive lineup, ranking No. 3 in the SEC for scoring and No. 4 for steals, reflecting their aggressive playstyle. Missouri, however, capitalizes on its proficiency from beyond the arc, holding a significant position in three-point shooting within the SEC.

On the Road to Greenville: Last Games before the Clash

Florida narrowly lost to Auburn in their last regular-season game, despite strong performances from Correa and Matharu. Missouri, having a challenging season, looks to rebound in the SEC Tournament with key contributions from Hayley Frank and Grace Slaughter.

Gators vs. Tigers Game Expectations

An intense battle as both teams seek to advance in the SEC Tournament, Florida’s offensive might against Missouri’s sharpshooting and strategic play could set the stage for an exciting showdown.