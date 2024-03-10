Santa Fe Men’s Basketball Ends Season

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Sante Fe College Saints men’s basketball team closed its season at home Monday with an 83-74 loss against No. 23 Indian River State College.

Back-and-Forth Early

Despite Indian River entering the game on a seven-game winning streak, Santa Fe (2-14 conference, 10-20) brought the game to the Pioneers (11-5, 25-5) early.

The Saints freshman guard Karmello Branch scored the first seven points for much-needed momentum against the tougher opponent.

Although the Saints held a lead as large as 37-28, Indian River surged back into the game on an 18-8 scoring run to cut Santa Fe’s lead to 41-40 at the half.

Impact Performance Stifles Saints

Santa Fe managed to keep the game within reach throughout the second half, but it became apparent that Indian River sophomore Jayshane Woodard was intent on keeping the Pioneers’ winning streak alive.

Woodard, who is committed to playing at D1 East Carolina University, solved the Saints’ defense, scoring 35 points on the night.

Santa Fe attempted to hold onto its first-half lead, but the Pioneers quickly pulled out in front and never looked back.