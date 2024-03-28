Florida Lacrosse Wins 10th Straight Game, Routs Liberty

Share Facebook

The No. 11 Florida Gators lacrosse team beat Liberty University, 23-3, Wednesday to extend their win streak to 10 games.

The Gators (10-2) had a season high 16 assists on the day.

UF got off to a hot start, scoring 14 consecutive goals to go up 14-0.

Liberty 90-3) finally had a response with 8:30 left, then followed with another goal two minutes later to make it 14-2.

From there, the Gators scored three more to make it 17-2 at the half.

Liberty scored first in the second half, making it 17-3 UF.

From there, it was all Gators, scoring six more goals for a 23-3 final.

Maggi Hall led the day for the Gators with five assists and two goals. She has a team-high 31 points. A total of 13 Gators scored on the day. Madison Waters, Danielle Pavinelli and Lea Flobeck all had hat-tricks.

Liz Harrison set a program record for draw controls as well.

“I loved to see how our team came out today,” UF coach Amanda O’Leary said. “We saw so many good things at both ends of the field.”

Up Next

The Gators will travel to Nashville to take on AAC conference opponent Vanderbilt University at 1 p.m. ET Saturday ( ESPN+).