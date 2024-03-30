Santa Fe Softball Shuts Out Palatka In Mercy-Rule Finish

Share Facebook

ALACHUA — The Santa Fe Raiders softball team run-ruled the Palatka Panthers, 14-0, in five innings Thursday night.

Hot Bats

In the first inning, the Raiders (10-2) took the opportunity to put a run on the board, with Amy Crosby running in to get the game started and make it a downhill ride for the Panthers (3-9), who only managed one hit.

The Raiders pounded out 17 hits, four from Maren Hornsby and three from Montana Moen to lead the attack. Gracie Mattson drove in a team-high three runs. Amy Crosby, Madisen Crosby and J’lyn Guyden contributed two hits apiece.

Fourth-Inning Fire

Santa Fe settled the outcome with a nine-run fourth inning. Madolyn Jablonski drove two runs in with a hit to highlight the frame and bring on the mercy rule after Palatka didn’t do a thing in the fifth.

Guyden and Madisen Crosby joined Jablonski with two RBIs each.

Up Next

The Raiders will hit the road Monday to face the Columbia Tigers in Lake City at 7 p.m.

Palatka plays the visiting Clay Blue Devils on Monday at 6 p.m.