Tampa Bay Rays Even Up Series Against Texas Rangers

Adrian Carmona April 3, 2024 Baseball, MLB, Tampa Bay Rays 18 Views

The Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Texas Rangers 5-2 on Tuesday to even up the series 1-1. The Rays improved to 3-3 on the season.

How it Went Down

Yandy Diaz, who was hitless in his last 11 at-bats, set the tone for the Rays in the third inning. He hit an RBI-single into right field to put the Rays up 1-0.

Then, in the fifth inning, Randy Arozarena knocked in another on a single of his own to extend the lead to 2-0. Isaac Paredes then hit a three-run home run to put the Rays up 5-0.

The Rangers picked up runs in the seventh and ninth innings, but the damage had been done. Tampa Bay evened the early-season series, 1-1.

Bounce Back Win

Texas dominated the Rays in the first game of the series on Monday 9-3. They got a huge bounce back win to even up the series on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay had been outscored 18-5 in its last two games. However, the Rays were able to get the offense going with five runs on Tuesday. The five runs is tied for the most the Rays have scored so far this year.

Additionally, the Rays became just the second team since 1901 to get a home run and stolen base in each of its first six games. The only other team to accomplish this was the 1998 Cleveland Indians.

Big Games for Eflin and Paredes

Starting pitcher Zach Eflin and third baseman Isaac Paredes were instrumental in the Rays’ win on Tuesday.

Eflin pitched six shutout-innings before allowing three of his five total hits and a lone run in the seventh.

Offensively, Paredes came up big at the plate, launching a three-run home run to left to break the game open.

What’s Next

The rubber match between the Rays and Rangers is set for Wednesday at 1:10 p.m. Live coverage starts at 12:30 pm. on ESPN 98.1 FM – 850 AM WRUF.

