Iowa Hawkeyes Take on UConn Huskies in Women’s Final Four

Share Facebook

Twitter

Iowa and UConn Women’s basketball are set to play each other in the Final Four of the Women’s NCAA basketball tournament.

No. 1 Iowa is set to play No. 3 UConn on Friday in the Final Four. This is the last round before the national championship.

UConn’s previous games in the Tournament:

In round one, UConn beat Jackson State (86-64). The Huskies beat Syracuse (72-64) in round two. In the Sweet Sixteen, UConn beat Duke (53-45). In the Elite Eight, the Huskies beat Southern California (80-73).

Iowa’s Previous Games in the Tournament:

Iowa beat Holy Cross in round one (101-65). The Hawkeyes then took on West Virginia in the second round and won (64-54). In the Sweet Sixteen, Iowa went head-to-head with Colorado and won (98-68). Lastly, the Hawkeyes faced off against the LSU Tigers in the Elite Eight and won (94-87).

UConn and Iowa NCAA tournament history:

Last year, Iowa faced a very similar situation. The Hawkeyes beat South Carolina in the semifinals before falling just short of LSU in the National Championship.

UConn had their first trip to the Final Four in 1991 and lost to Virginia. Since then, the Huskies have made the Final Four 23 times. UConn had a streak of 14 straight appearances in the Final Four from 2008 to 2022. That streak was broken last season in their game against Ohio State in the Sweet Sixteen.

History of Iowa and UConn:

UConn leads the all-time series with Iowa 6-3. UConn is on a six-game winning streak against Iowa by winning the last six games in a row. The last time Iowa won against the Huskies was in November 1990. The Hawkeyes won the game (58-41). The last time Iowa and UConn met was last season in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The Huskies beat the Hawkeyes (86-79).