The Miami Marlins Make Headlines… In a Historically Bad Way

At 0-7, the Miami Marlins started off the 2024 MLB season historically bad, and the blows have only just begun.

Homestand Brutality

For the first time in the Marlins short existence as a franchise (31 years), they were swept in a homestand of seven games or more.

The Marlins are incredibly short staffed rotationally after being Sandy Alcantara-less. Losing the young Eury Perez and Braxton Garrett were the final blows to this teams already weakened Achilles heel, its pitching staff.

Miami’s opponents have outscored the ballclub 51-24 in its first seven games. The Marlins have allowed an average of just over seven runs per game in the seasons homestand opener.

This all comes directly after the Marlins’ first 162-game season playoff appearance since 2003. They made the postseason in the 2020 shortened Covid season.

Woes and Wishes

For a fanbase that has craved winning in the face of failure, the Marlins lack of success is nothing new.

Since transitioning from the Florida to the Miami Marlins in 2012, the Marlins hold a 43.6% win rate. It’s not as though Miami found success before that, bolstering a 47.7% win rate from 1993 to 2012.

Simply put, the Miami Marlins are a historically bad franchise.

The Marlins have grounded into 170 double plays since the start of last season. The next worst team in the league at grounding into double plays is the Brewers with 149. pic.twitter.com/1Y8DNQbpV2 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 4, 2024

Continued Hopelessness

An injury plagued pitching staff and an inconsistent offense are already enough to force a teams fall from grace (or in this case, a season of it). We haven’t even mentioned the struggles of Marlins superstar, Luis Arraez.

The way the season has started for Arraez, superstar may not be the right word. Arraez finished last season with a .354 batting average on top of a National League batting title.

To begin that historic .354 season, Arraez was 14-for-30 in his first seven games. That’s a .467 batting average.

To begin this tremendously down year for the Marlins, Arraez is 5-for-27. .185 is a long way from .467.

Coming up…

Next up, the Marlins look to avoid 0-8 today at 4:15 p.m. against the St. Louis Cardinals.

For a franchise dragged through the depths on defeat, is there still another side to come out on?

Or, are the Miami Marlins officially in rebuild mode?