Preview: Gators Softball to Take On Stetson

The Gators softball team plays a familiar foe today in the Stetson Hatters after Wednesday’s game was postponed.

First pitch in DeLand is scheduled for 6 p.m., with coverage on ESPN+ and ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.

In their March 13 matchup at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium, Florida dominated Stetson in winning 11-2, only needing five innings to do so.

No. 10 Florida (31-5) has been excellent this season, but Stetson can not say the same. With a 12-23 record, the Hatters have been struggling. They are currently on a four-game losing streak that the Gators are looking to make six.

The odds seem to be stacked against the Hatters as the numbers back up this historically great season. According to team record books, if Florida maintains or improves its batting average of .369, that number would be the highest in school history. Second place is the 2010 squad with a batting average of .331.

Gators softball has been the talk of the town. Last year, the baseball team rightfully received a ton of attention and praise when it made a championship appearance. However, due to an assortment of key players getting drafted to the MLB, the team has regressed. The softball team projects to have a superior overall record and conference record than last year’s baseball team.

Conference Dominance

Behind the 8-1 Tennessee Volunteers, the 7-2 Gators have the best conference record in the SEC. After their 7-6 comeback win against Mississippi State, the Gators secured their third straight SEC series win of the season. Going into the fifth inning, the Gators were down 6-2. The Gators caught fire as they were able to score four unanswered runs, securing the win the seventh inning.

Despite facing adversity and being down against a good opponent, the Gators were able to find a way to win.

Overcoming adversity as a team 🔒 🔹Gators secure third-straight SEC series win of the season. pic.twitter.com/yH56qaGI7o — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) April 1, 2024

Skylar Wallace

Arguably the best softball player in the nation, Wallace has been a big reason for the Gators’ success. She finds herself in the top 5 for highest batting average at .484. Wallace was honored as the SEC player of the week last week.