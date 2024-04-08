Heat Drop Close Battle with Indiana Pacers

Share Facebook

The Miami Heat fell to the Indiana Pacers Sunday night 117-115 in a close Eastern Conference battle.

Stormed back but fell in the final seconds 💔 pic.twitter.com/laRimZdT7C — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 7, 2024

Game Recap

While the Pacers held a lead for almost the entirety of the game, the Heat kept it close. The Pacers’ largest lead was 21 points in the second quarter, but the Heat cut the deficit to one in the final minute of the game.

Miami forward Jimmy Butler led the team with 27 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Three other Heat players also hit the 20-point mark, including Tyler Herro who’s final point at the free-throw line was erased after a lane violation by Kevin Love.

After dislocating his right index finger April 1, Pacers center Myles Turner led the team with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Six other Pacers players finished in double figures. The Pacers currently hold the sixth spot in the East and have a 1.5 game lead over the Heat in the standings.

Heat Playoff Picture

Miami currently holds the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference and they would play in the NBA Play-In Tournament if the playoffs started today. The NBA Playoffs begin April 16.

In a tight playoff battle in the East, six teams remain within three games of each other.

Up Next

Despite the loss, the Heat have been better offensively. They hope to continue this as Love and Herro are coming back from injuries and finding their form again. Entering the final week of the regular season, Miami will travel to Atlanta for its final regular season road game. Then, it’ll play three home games to close out the regular season. One will come against the Dallas Mavericks and two will be against the Toronto Raptors.

Heading into the final week of the regular season#HEATPlayoffPush // @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/ZBWHwcjmN6 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 8, 2024

The Pacers continue their battle in the East to hold the No. 6 spot. They continue their playoff push against the Raptors, Tuesday. They’ll travel to Cleveland Friday before hosting the Atlanta Hawks in their final regular season home game.