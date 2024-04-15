Rays Look to Build off Series Win, Begin Four-Game Slate with Angels

Share Facebook

Twitter

After a successful weekend, the Tampa Bay Rays host the Los Angeles Angels to start a four-game series Monday.

Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays are 9-7 record overall and in fourth place in the AL East. The Rays have a team batting average of .251 while scoring 5.0 runs per game. They have a team ERA of 5.13. Tampa Bay comes off taking two out of three games against the San Francisco Giants, including a 9-4 win Sunday.

Sunday cinema 🎦 pic.twitter.com/Misni5e6dn — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 14, 2024

The Rays will send Zach Eflin to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He has a record of 1-2 with a 6.35 ERA, including 15 strikeouts in 17 innings.

Issac Paredes is hitting .255 with 12 RBI. Harold Ramirez leads the team in batting average, hitting .276 with 12 RBI.

The two teams faced off in a midweek series last week, with Tampa Bay taking two out of three games.

Los Angeles Angels

The Angels are coming off a series loss to the Boston Red Sox. They lost the final two games of the series Saturday and Sunday. Standing one game below .500 at 7-8, Los Angeles has lost four out of its last five games. The Angels are hitting .240 as a team and have a team ERA of 4.83. Los Angeles starts lefty Patrick Sandoval on the mound to begin the series with a 6.57 ERA.

Sandoval gave up four runs in five innings last Tuesday. Players to watch: Center fielder Mike Trout, who’s hitting .281 with eight RBI, Taylor Ward is hitting .306 and has crushed three home runs in his last 10 games.

Mike Trout – Los Angeles Angels (4)

pic.twitter.com/x1krhkYHC3 — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) April 7, 2024

Game Time

First pitch is set for 6:50 p.m. at the Tropicana Field.