Florida Women’s Golf Exits SEC Championship

Florida women’s golf failed to advance to match play of the SEC Championship Sunday at Pelican Golf Club in Belleaire, Florida.

The Gators finished 13th with a team score of 877 (+37).

They needed to finish in the top eight of the field to advance, instead missing match play for the first time in two seasons.

Archer Finishes As Lead Gator, Shoots +4

Freshmen Inès Archer put up Florida’s best score of the tournament, shooting 214 (+4) over 54 holes.

Archer shot 73 (+3), 71 (+1) and 70 (E) to improve on each day’s score. She recorded the lowest third-round score in the Gators lineup, which included six birdies.

However, four bogeys and a double bogey on the 10th hole would bring her score to even par on the day.

Archer recently earned SEC Freshmen of the Week honors April 3 following a tie for second-place finish at the Liz Murphy Collegiate Classic. She shot a career-low 67 (-5) in round 2 of the tournament and a season-low total score of 213 (-3) to help guide the Gators to a second-place team finish.

Birdie

Par

Birdie

Inès closing strong and moving to T19

Filler Debuts Since Appearance at Augusta

Senior Maisie Filler finished tied for 25th to secure her sixth top-25 finish of the season. Filler shot a total score of 216 (+6) with rounds of 69 (-1), 74 (+4) and 73 (+3), consecutively.

Filler was tied for twelfth place after the first round, but struggled to keep her form in round two. She recorded seven bogeys in the second round, including four bogeys in a row on holes 2-5.

Filler is fresh off competing at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, where she finished tied for eighth.

Filler, who is 46th in the Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking, was in contention after two rounds, sitting at 3-under (T-2).

However, Filler would shoot 76 (+4) in her final round to drop her down six spots tied for eighth.

It’s been a stellar year for Filler who also earned the No. 1 ranking in the official NCAA Rankings Feb. 21 after securing a win at the Moon Golf Invitational.

Congrats to Maisie Filler on a T8 finish at the @anwagolf

The Gators now wait for April 24 when they will found out their regional assignment to begin postseason play.