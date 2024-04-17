Gators Shine at Tom Jones Memorial Invitational

Share Facebook

Florida Gators Track and Field cleaned up at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational, recording over 30 top 10 finishes, seven school top 10 marks and several personal bests.

Many Gator greats also returned to Percy Beard Track, competing professionally at their old stomping grounds.

Top Performances

All-American 100 meter hurdles runner Grace Stark improved on her own school record in the event this weekend.

Stark turned on the jets on Saturday, recording a time of 12.56 and edging out her old University of Florida record of 12.58, set in 2022. Stark’s blistering time is good for No. 1 in the NCAA and No. 5 in the world in 2024.

Let me introduce you to your NCAA Leader and School Record holder in the 100m H, GRACE STARK 🌟 Her time: 12.56 🤯 SHE. IS. SPECIAL.#GoGators 🐊 https://t.co/qRxS4pfcJi pic.twitter.com/C5irhhyrRQ — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) April 13, 2024

Sophomore stud Alida van Daalen continues to one-up herself in the women’s discus throw.

The four-time All-American broke her own school record in the event for the third consecutive week. Her newly recorded mark of 62.58 meters is also No. 1 in the SEC and No. 2 in the country in 2024.

3⃣ weeks in a row, are you kidding me?! Alida van Daalen has reset her school record in the Discus Throw AGAIN! This time she reaches a distance of 62.58m/205'4". UNREAL‼️#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/nwdPWkaV3i — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) April 13, 2024

Senior Will Gross IV placed second in the men’s hammer throw event, with his mark of 66.35 meters.

All-American Jevaughn Powell posted a NCAA top five time in the 400 meter run. His lightning-fast time of 45.21 seconds landed him fourth place both in the meet and in the country in 2024.

Claire Bryant impressed in the women’s long jump, finishing second in the event with a mark of 6.65 meters. In her 2024 outdoor debut, the senior from Houston also came home as the top collegiate athlete in the event.

Robert Gregory and Wanya McCoy both started their outdoor season out strong. The duo brought home top 10 finishes in the men’s 200 meter dash, capturing the top two spots in their heat.

Gregory brings it home No. 4️⃣ overall with a 20.29, McCoy finishes No. 7️⃣ overall with a 20.40 — Trach Kercsmar (@KercsmarTrach) April 12, 2024

In the Record Books

The men’s 4×400 relay team of Powell, McCoy, Reheem Hayles and Jenoah McKiver brought home the gold in the event. The team finished with a time of 3:01.20.

This mark is good for No. 3 in the country this year and No. 9 on the school’s all-time list.

Electric as always ⚡️ Jenoah McKiver holds off the field to take home 1⃣st place in the Men's 4x400m with a time of 3:01.20‼️ That stands as the No. 3⃣ time in the NATION! Hayles ➡️ McCoy ➡️ Powell ➡️ McKiver#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/hzFnzEKaZI — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) April 13, 2024

Numerous other Gators set personal bests across all events, including the hammer throw, triple jump, 100 meter, 200 meter, 800 meter and 1500 meter.

A number of Gator greats also made the return home for the weekend. Most notably, olympic silver medalist Grant Holloway was back in Gainesville, where he ran a 13.21 in the 110 meter hurdles.

The Gators are back in action April 17-20 at the Mt. Sac Relays in Walnut, California.