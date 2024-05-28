Celtics Jaylen Brown
May 27, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; The Boston Celtics celebrate their win against the Indiana Pacers game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Celtics Sweep Pacers, Advance to NBA Finals

Victoria Kitchens May 28, 2024 Basketball, Former Gators, NBA, NBA Playoffs 58 Views

The Boston Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers four games to none in the Eastern Conference Finals with a 105-102 win on Monday evening. The top-seeded Celtics are on their way back to the NBA Finals for the first time since losing to the Golden State Warriors in 2022.

Tight Series

Despite getting swept, the Pacers kept the Celtics on their toes throughout the entire series.

Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown sent game one to overtime after hitting a three-point shot with just six seconds left on the clock. Boston subsequently came away with a 133-128 victory.

Game two was the largest margin of victory for the Celtics, as they cruised to a 126-110 win.

In game three, Indiana’s first home game of the series, the Celtics charged back from an 18-point deficit to win 114-111. Boston forward Jayson Tatum led his squad with 36 points. Fighting through illness, Celtics starting point guard Jrue Holiday played 38 minutes and secured the game-winning steal to push his team to victory. This also marked the first time the Pacers had lost at home in the 2024 postseason.

 

Game four was a close matchup from the start. After leading by six points at one point in the first quarter, Boston’s lead was cut to 29-27 by the end of the period. The second quarter saw several lead changes, as the two teams went back and forth for all 12 minutes. Going into halftime, the Celtics led 58-57.

Early in the third, Indiana snatched the lead and held it for the rest of the quarter. Down 83-80, Boston had to make another late surge to victory. The Pacers led by as many as nine points during the fourth quarter. However, the Celtics fought back once again to take the win 105-102. After scoring a game-high 29 points in the series finale, Brown was named the Eastern Conference Finals MVP.

Gators on the Big Stage

Two former Florida Gators played crucial roles for each squad in this year’s conference finals.

Boston center Al Horford helped the Gators secure back-to-back national championships in 2006 and 2007. The 17-year NBA veteran and Gators basketball legend knocked down seven three-pointers in game three, finishing with 23 points. Horford also played 40 minutes in game four, collecting eight rebounds along the way.

Indiana guard Andrew Nembhard also started his collegiate career with the Gators before transferring to Gonzaga University in 2020. The 24-year-old led the Pacers in points and assists in each of their last two games.

Up Next

The Eastern Conference champion Celtics now advance to the Finals, where they await the winner of the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves. Dallas currently holds a 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals. Game one of the NBA Finals tips off June 6 at 8:30 p.m. EDT, with coverage airing on ABC.

Tags

About Victoria Kitchens

Gainesville native Victoria Kitchens attends the University of Florida. She is a second-year Journalism major with a specialization in Sports and Media.

Check Also

Florida Panthers go on to face the New York Rangers in the ECF

The Florida Panthers go on the road tonight to face the New York Rangers in …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties