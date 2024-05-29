Wolves Avoid Sweep, Taking Series Back To Minnesota

Share Facebook

The Minnesota Timberwolves narrowly avoided a sweep in another close bout with the Dallas Mavericks as they take the series back to Minnesota this Thursday for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

you heard him. SEE YOU THURSDAY. pic.twitter.com/GgjUeYfBqA — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) May 29, 2024

Pressure Makes Diamonds

With their backs against the wall, the Wolves played aggressively from the jump, quickly going on a 10-point run. After securing an early 20-10 lead with a little under three in the first, it took almost exactly one quarter for the Mavericks to get its first lead of the game with 3:35 remaining in the first half.

After opening up the first quarter going 5-for-7 for 14 points, Anthony Edwards struggled the next two quarters going 4-for-11 for just 9 points.

Edwards did however look much more decisive over his shots today, leading the Wolves with 29 points and just one assist short from his first triple-double of the series.

Defense

After going down three games to none, the league’s No. 1 defense decided to make some key adjustments before their last potential game.

“Ain’t no time to have any doubts in your mind,” said Karl-Anthony Towns in the press conference. “Especially at this time, it’s Game 4, down 3-0. Ain’t no time to have any doubts.”

Jaden McDaniels went from defending Luca Dončić to Kyrie Irving, holding him to just 16 points in 42 minutes. After spending most of the first three games chasing down Irving, Edwards had one of his best nights on defense where he focused on Dončić. It was the first time this postseason that both Mavs stars shot worse than 35% from the floor, going 13-for-39.

Kyle Anderson was credited by Edwards and Towns for the success they had both on offense and defense.

“Kyle made that play happen,” Towns said. “He definitely orchestrated and made a lot of plays happen, especially on defense.”

never a dull moment 😂 pic.twitter.com/VEhiPzUHLu — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) May 29, 2024

Down to the Wire

The Wolves have led in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter of every game in the series but found a way to close out Game 4. Rudy Gobert and Towns were the difference makers in the fourth, totaling 18 points. Towns single-handedly went on a nine-point run for the Wolves with three threes’ before fouling out.

Dončić went on to do what he does best by answering with an and-one foul on a massive 29-foot three pointer to cut the deficit down to three. After going 10-11 at the line, he missed the free throw, giving the Wolves the ball back.

With just a little over 12 seconds left, Anderson checked it in to Naz Reid where he went on to close out the game with a swift layup.

Looking Forward

Timberwolves win on the road to force Game 5! The #NBAConferenceFinals presented by Google Pixel continue Thursday at 8:30pm/et on TNT 🍿 pic.twitter.com/eWHFoY2POz — NBA (@NBA) May 29, 2024

Up Next

All eyes will be on game 5 when the Mavericks travel to Minnesota Thursday at 8:30 as they are still only one game away from their 1st finals appearance since 2011.

Despite fighting an uphill battle, the Wolves have the chance to make history as no team has come back from an 0-3 series deficit with a total record of 154-0.