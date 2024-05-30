MLB Draft Preview: Who to Watch Out For

Share Facebook

Twitter

With the MLB Draft set to begin on July 14, it’s time to take a look at some of the players who are worth keeping an eye on. The Cleveland Guardians hold the first pick in the first round, which will conclude with the defending World Series Champion Texas Rangers at No. 30.

MLB Network’s Jonathan Mayo joined Steve Russell on SportScene to discuss some of the best players entering the 2024 Draft.

Top Positional College Prospects

Many of the early names that are likely to be called will be entering the minors out of college ball. The top eight prospects in MLB Pipeline’s draft rankings (as well as 15 of the top 20) are coming straight out of college.

Time for the Top 200 Draft Prospects list! And there's a new No. 1 👀 Have at it: https://t.co/tYre5SpeLs pic.twitter.com/4chs5FK5F1 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 30, 2024

Beginning with Florida’s budding superstar, two-way phenom Jac Caglianone currently ranks third in the MLB’s prospect rankings. While it remains unclear which team Caglianone will land with in July, he is widely expected to go within the top five of the draft. It also remains to be seen if he will continue his two-way status when he enters the pros. Mayo acknowledged that the latter it is unlikely.

Analyzing The Top Three

As Mayo stated, the first baseman’s hitting makes him attractive to most scouting teams. After an already stellar 2023, Caglianone exploded in his junior season, with an absurd slash line of .415/.525/.844. Coming into 2024, some scouts had issues with aspects of Jac’s hitting, including his plate discipline. Nevertheless, Mayo noted that many of these concerns were addressed as the season went on.

Joining Caglianone in the top three are two more dangerous college bats, the first being Travis Bazzana. The Oregon State’s second baseman is currently the top draft prospect for MLB Pipeline. Bazzana raked in his third season with the Beavers, finishing with a 1.520 OPS while increasing his homer count by 15 compared to last season. Mayo described why he sees Bazzana as the top prospect going into the draft.

Georgia’s Charlie Condon may be one of the only batters who has arguably been more dangerous than Bazzana in college baseball this season. Condon sits between Caglianone and Bazzana in the MLB’s rankings after his unbelievable redshirt sophomore season. Condon led college baseball in nearly every major statistical category. This includes average (.443), slugging (.558), OPS (1.601), and homers (35). Mayo thinks that this gives Condon a real chance at being 2024’s top pick.

Pitchers in the Top 10

Chase Burns and Hagen Smith are the only pitchers ranked in the top 10 prospects. Burns comes in fifth, with Smith right behind at number six. Russell and Mayo discussed these two prospects on Sportscene.

Burns transferred to Wake Forest from Tennessee before the 2024 season and proceeded to have the best season of his collegiate career. The junior right-hander went 10-1 and posted a 2.46 ERA. He also led the NCAA with 184 strikeouts in just 95.0 innings. While Burns led the nation in strikeouts, he didn’t have the most K’s per nine, as Mayo outlined. This title went to Smith, who set the NCAA record of 17.5 strikeouts per nine frames. The Arkansas pitcher finished 9-1 with an outstanding 1.48 ERA.

Chase Burns, 14th and 15th Ks. Thru 6. 😲 pic.twitter.com/nT0soGWauZ — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 25, 2024

Hagen Smith's 14 Strikeouts in 6 innings. 1.52 ERA and 150Ks in 77 innings this year. pic.twitter.com/Fox4SWi7O3 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 17, 2024

Top MLB Selections Out of High School

Two high school prospects cracked the top 10 prospect list. OF/SS Konnor Griffin of Mississippi has a huge 6-4, 215-pound frame and is a five-tool player, makinghim an extremely attractive prospect for scouts and a potential future 30 home run/30 stolen base player. The 18-year-old owns his school record for runs in a season with 70, as well 111 career steals (with 85 this past spring alone).

Finally, rounding out the top 10 is shortstop Bryce Rainer out of California. Rainer, who comes in at 6-3, 195 pounds, previously took the mound throwing 90 mph, which bodes well for his abilities in the field. His plate discipline and all-field power consequently makes him extremely enticing for big league clubs.