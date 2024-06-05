Brad Culpepper talks College HOF nomination and more

Share Facebook

Former Florida defensive tackle Brad Culpepper joins Alex Brown (defensive end) and Urban Meyer (head coach) in the trio of Gators selected for the 2025 College Football HOF Ballot.

Culpepper played four years with the Gators from 1988 to 1991, earning consensus First-Team All-American honors during his senior season while leading the team to their first SEC title. His career statistics include 227 tackles, 47.5 tackles for loss, and 18 sacks.

Why He Chose Florida

Growing up in Tallahassee, Brad became a fan of the Gators early in life as he watched his father, former center Bruce Culpepper, suit up for the orange and blue. When deciding where to go for college, he stated that he wanted to leave home but still stay within the state.

In addition to his stellar performance on the field, Culpepper was also a dedicated student. He was in the SEC Academic Honor Roll four times and was selected as student body vice president in 1991. He served as the student representative on the board of directors of the University Athletic Association.

Thoughts on Modern-Day College Football

In the thirty years since his time as a player, College Football has changed significantly. Many would claim that the most notable difference would be the tackling rules, a claim that Culpepper briefly spoke on.

The targeting rule remains one of the most divisive in recent discussions. The NCAA’s targeting rule prohibits players from initiating forcible contact against an opponent that “goes beyond making a legal tackle.” With a heightened emphasis on the protection of the players, fans are split on whether it’s “better” for the game.

Talks About His Son Playing for Buccaneers

Turning towards the future, Culpepper looks forward to seeing his son play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Judge Culpepper enters his rookie season as an undrafted free agent. He finished his senior season at Toledo with 10.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

Judge will pick up where his father left off, as Brad was also formerly on the Buccaneers from 1994 to 1999.

The voting for the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class is open until June first. The class will be officially inducted during the 67 NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 9 at the Bellagio Hotel & Resort.