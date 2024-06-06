Gators Baseball Prepares For Super Regionals

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators will be in South Carolina this weekend for game one of the NCAA Super Regionals. Going head-to-head with the No. 3 Clemson Tigers, the Gators look to secure a series win to send them to the Men’s College World Series for a second straight season. Florida finished 28-27 in the regular season to narrowly make it into the NCAA Tournament. The Gators have made a statement so far in this year’s postseason, pulling off numerous major upsets to stay alive.

“I did feel like we belonged. I did trust out team and we got rewarded for playing a very difficult schedule,” UF head coach Kevin O’Sullivan said after Florida’s Monday night victory against Oklahoma State.

Coach O’Sullivan has been very confident in his players. The veteran skipper understands that as the season goes on, the team’s gameplan needs to continue adjusting if the Gators want to continue their success late in their season. This will be Florida’s 16th Super Regionals appearance in program history.

Jac Caglianone recently earned a nod as a John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award finalist. Throughout the 2024 campaign, Caglianone has excelled both at the plate and on the mound. The two-way phenom has compiled a .410 batting average and a 4.57 ERA entering Super Regionals.

Who else is ready to spend another weekend at Doug Kingsmore Stadium? We know we are! pic.twitter.com/23RjcFVzb1 — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) June 5, 2024

Pitchers Liam Peterson Fisher Jameson , and Brandon Neely stepped up for the Gators in these past few games. Florida advanced after knocking off the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Stillwater Regional.

Game One

Clemson comes off an impressive regular season that saw the Tigers finish 44-14. This will be their 17th Super Regionals appearance in school history. The Tigers are expected to start Aidan Knaak (2.96 ERA) in game one. Meanwhile, Florida will likely send Peterson onto the bump to start the weekend off. Saturday’s Super Regionals opener will officially start off at 2 p.m. EDT. You can catch the game on ESPN, or tune in to listen on 98.1FM/850AM WRUF.