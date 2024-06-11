Gators in the MLB: Where Are They Now?

The Florida Gators baseball program has been well-represented in Major League Baseball for decades. From 2006 World Series MVP David Eckstein to 2024 rookie Wyatt Langford, Florida Baseball maintains a strong pipeline to the MLB.

𝐋𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑 𝐓𝐇𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑 ⭐⛈ Wyatt Langford becomes the second-highest draft pick in team history!#GatorMade // #GoGators pic.twitter.com/2aqXNrN8oR — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) July 9, 2023

Gators on the Mets

The New York Mets sport four former Gators on their roster in 2019 National League Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso, former Gold Glove Winner Harrison Bader, starting pitcher Christian Scott and relief pitcher Danny Young. The Mets recently optioned Scott to Triple-A. Alonso and Bader were teammates at Florida before reuniting in the Big Apple.

Alonso’s 2024 season stats so far include a .240 batting average, 14 home runs and 32 runs batted in (RBI). Meanwhile, Bader has compiled .266 batting average with three home runs and 23 RBIs. Scott’s season stats include a 0-2 record, 3.90 ERA along with 25 strikeouts. Rounding out the Florida-to-New York pipeline, Young has maintained a 2-0 record with a 1.13 ERA and 11 strikeouts.

Pete Alonso is excited to be back together with college teammate Harrison Bader 💪 (via IG/polarpete20) pic.twitter.com/PxcRdbw4ki — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) January 4, 2024

Gators in the MLB

Other notable Gators playing in the MLB in 2024 include Cincinatti Reds second baseman Jonathan India, Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer, Miami Marlins pitcher AJ Puk, Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Alex Faedo, Texas Rangers pitcher Dane Dunning, Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Kirby Snead, Washington Nationals center fielder Jacob Young and Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani.

India, the 2021 National League rookie of the year, boasts a .243 batting average, 4 home runs and 26 RBI so far in the 2024 season. Singer has a 4-2 record, 2.76 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 65.1 innings pitched. Puk has a 0-7 record, 7.30 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 24.2 innings pitched. Faedo has a 3-1 record, 3.38 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 34.2 innings pitched. Faedo is on the 15-Day IL with right hip inflammation at this point in the season.

Dunning sports a 4-4 record, 4.09 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 50.2 innings pitched. Dunning was a part of the Rangers 2023 World Series team. Snead has a 0-0 record, 4.35 ERA and 7 strikeouts through 10.1 innings pitched so far in the 2024 season. Young has a .267 batting average, zero home runs and 16 RBI for the Nationals so far in the 2024 season. DeSclafani will miss the entire 2024 season after undergoing forearm flexor tendon surgery.

#Gators on Opening Day Rosters Pete Alonso – Mets

Harrison Bader – Mets

Alex Faedo – Tigers

Jonathan India – Reds

A.J. Puk – Marlins

Brady Singer – Royals

Jacob Young – Nationals

Dane Dunning – Rangers

Wyatt Langford – Rangers

Anthony DeSclafani – Twins (60-day DL) pic.twitter.com/V19MyNNBSs — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) March 28, 2024

Gators Rookies Debut

So far in the MLB 2024 season, three former Gators players have made their professional debuts. Wyatt Langford made the Rangers opening day roster right out of spring training. Christian Scott later made his MLB debut with the Mets. Finally, Hurston Waldrep made his debut with the Atlanta Braves last Sunday after flying through the minor leagues.

Langford’s season stats include a .234 batting average, one home run and 17 RBI. Waldrep’s MLB debut was a rocky one, as he only lasted 3.2 innings while giving up seven earned runs and four walks with one strikeout.