Mavericks Look to Bounce Back In Game 3

The Boston Celtics lead the Dallas Mavericks 2-0 in the NBA Finals.

The Celtics took advantage of having the home court advantage with both games being played in Boston. In Game 1, the score final score was 107-89, with Jaylen Brown being the leading scorer with 22 points.

Game 2 was much closer (105-98), with Luca Doncic recording a triple-double but still coming up short. Traveling to Dallas the Mavericks will host game three, looking to swing the momentum back in their favor. No team in NBA history has come back down 3-0 in the playoffs, so this is a must-win game for Dallas.

An example of excellence 🤩 pic.twitter.com/2BdqorVqKY — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 10, 2024

Must for the Mavericks

The NBA playoffs record is 0-156 when teams are down 3-0, meaning that this game is critical for Dallas to turn things around. Teams are 0-14 when down 3-0 in the Finals.

“We cant really score. That’s our main problem right now,” Doncic after the Game 2 loss.

In order for the Mavericks to win this game, players like Kyrie Irving and P.J. Washington need to step up their scoring. Luka having 30 points in Game 1 and 32 in Game 2 is still not enough for the all around talented Boston Celtics. The Finals are returning to Dallas for the first time in 13 years.

Celtics Success

The Boston Celtics have been outstanding all season long as well as in the playoffs. Boston finished the regular season 64-18 and was ranked No.1 in the Atlantic Division. Moving on to the playoffs, in the first round against The Miami Heat, Boston won that series 4-1.

They would then face the Cavaliers in the second round and won that series 4-1.

And finally in the Conference Finals, the Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers 4-0 to move on the the NBA Finals. With Boston already up 2-0 in this Finals Series, can Jayson Tatum and the Jaylen Brown finish strong for the 2024 title?

two wins away pic.twitter.com/c75HaJ0A5R — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 11, 2024

Tip-off for Game 3 in Dallas is set for 8:30 P.M. on Wednesday.