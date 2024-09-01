Florida Volleyball Finishes Weekend With Michigan State Sweep

Share Facebook

With the weekend in Colorado coming to a close, the Florida women’s volleyball team finished undefeated during the road trip, besting Michigan State 3-0 in Fort Collins on Sunday.

Florida won all three games in the Rocky Mountain State, beating Colorado State 3-1 on Friday and Northern Colorado 3-1 on Saturday.

A Consistent Performance

After two matches to begin the season that saw the Gators struggle at times to put teams away, they showed some consistency Sunday.

The match began with a kill from outside hitter Isabel Martin, picking up where she left off in her 13-kill performance Saturday. The first set continued back-and-forth, but late in the set, Michigan State (1-2) held a threatening lead. That’s when it became the AC Fitzpatrick show.

Down 23-21, freshman setter Taylor Parks turned to Fitzpatrick, the fifth-year outside hitter, to close the set. Fitzpatrick performed, getting three kills in the final five points, including the lead-taking score. Florida was able to pull out the first set, 26-24.

S1 | AC KILLS 🥵 Fitzpatrick with the back to back kills to tie it up Gators 23 | Spartans 23#GoGators pic.twitter.com/mVQwBwg06O — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) September 1, 2024

The second set started similar to the first, with the Spartans and Gators exchanging points. This round saw the Gators pull away a little earlier.

Florida separated in the middle of the set, going on a 5-1 run to create a 17-11 lead. Defensive specialists Emily Canaan and Trinity Adams each provided aces during this run, along with strong defensive play in place of Fitzpatrick and Alec Rothe in the back row.

S2 | Canaan A-C-E 🤩 Gators 17 | Spartans 11#GoGators pic.twitter.com/JF0sOnQfIC — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) September 1, 2024

Florida won the set 25-18, entering the third set with momentum. After a slow start, Florida rattled off a 9-2 run that never gave Michigan State the chance to come back. Florida won the final set over the Big Ten foe 25-17 on a middle blocker Amaya Thomas kill.

S3 | ON FIRE 🔥☄️ Gators 22 | Spartans 16 pic.twitter.com/Lj93mtWy6C — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) September 1, 2024

Martin for Martin

Florida sophomore opposite hitter Kennedy Martin has been a scratch from coach Mary Wise‘s lineup in the last two matches after going down with an injury against Colorado State on Friday. Martin was a preseason All-SEC selection and one of Florida’s most highly touted returning players.

In place of Kennedy Martin, Florida senior outside hitters Isabel Martin and Fitzpatrick have had to step up. On Sunday afternoon, Isabel Martin led the way with 16 kills, her second match in a row in which she led the Gators in kills. Fitzpatrick chipped in with 12 kills and five digs.

Playing in place of Martin has been freshman middle blocker Alec Rothe. She’s made the transition to the opposite hitter position and has fit well, recording eight kills against Michigan State, the third most on Florida.

Up Next

Florida returns to the Stephen C. O’Connell Center this week, facing South Florida at 7 p.m. Friday as part of the Florida Invitational.