Florida Soccer Fails To Convert Chances In Tied With FGCU

Share Facebook

Twitter

The offensive struggles continued Sunday for the Florida Gators soccer team as it was held scoreless by the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles in a 0-0 draw.

The Gators (3-1-4) seemed to make some improvements in the attack in Thursday’s 3-0 win over Kennesaw State but the progress was short-lived.

After 90 minutes, the Eagles (1-4-1) and the Gators had failed to break through and shared the points in Fort Myers.

No Lack of Effort

Florida coach Samantha Bohon went with the same starting lineup and formation the Gators used against Kennesaw State, hoping for similar results.

In the first half the setup worked, as the Gators dominated the Eagles in possession, shots on goal and corner kicks.

With FGCU struggling all season and the Gators in control, it seemed inevitable that Florida would take the lead.

However, the goal never came.

At the start of the second half, forward Vera Blom had the Gators best chance, going one-on-one with the Eagles’ goalkeeper.

Blom attempted to go around the keeper and score on an empty net, but the shot was saved.

Thirty minutes later, the ball fell to forward Lena Bailey directly in front of the Eagles’ net, but she sent the ball flying above the goal.

As the final whistle blew, the Gators had 16 shots but not a single one could find the back of the net in one of Florida’s most difficult results this season.

Season-Long Battle

Ten games into the season, the Gators have only scored 10 goals in eight matches while only conceding six.

Florida’s strength in defense and midfield has consistently been overshadowed by a struggle to find a final ball and put points on the board.

The Gators finish non-conference action with a record of 3-1-4, already behind last season’s record entering conference play (4-1-2).

With a much tougher schedule ahead, the Gators are still looking for answers on how to get their forwards firing.

Up Next

The Gators enter SEC play Thursday on the road against the No. 21 Kentucky Wildcats (8-0-0) with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The Gators have not lost to Kentucky since 2020.

FGCU begins ASUN conference play Thursday against North Florida.