Jaguars’ Slow Start Leads To Loss To Browns

After a week that saw the Jacksonville Jaguars jump out to an early lead over the Dolphins before collapsing, the team took a different technique to lose Sunday at Everbank Stadium.

The Jaguars (0-2) never seemed to get into a rhythm in the first half, leading to an uninspiring 18-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns (1-1).

Disastrous Beginning

In a matchup between two 0-1 teams, the Jaguars looked to get on the right track in Week 2 playing in their first home game of the season. The Jaguars’ performance was too little, too late.

After a disappointing loss to the Dolphins that saw the Jaguars fumble away a 17-7 halftime lead, the Jaguars aimed to start fast again Sunday. The Browns had other plans.

In what was a lackluster first quarter for the Jaguars, the Browns defense stifled any offensive attempts from Jacksonville. Trevor Lawrence, playing in the honorary TrEverBank Stadium, looked out of place early in the first half. The Browns defense, rated as one of the best in the NFL last season, got itself back on track after giving 33 points to the Cowboys to open the season.

While holding the Jaguars to only three points in the first half, the Cleveland offense took advantage.

Early in the first quarter, the Browns drove down the field with ease. Deshaun Watson, who threw two interceptions in Week 1, rushed for the touchdown to give the Browns an early lead. In a 16-play drive, the Jaguars defense provided almost no challenge.

The Browns added two field goals before the half, while the Browns defense consistently performed. The Jaguars neared the end zone, but never could break through in the first half.

Hopeful Offense

While it was too late, the Jaguars offense provided a spark in the second half. A group that features a variety of notable playmakers didn’t look impressive in the first half, but showed improvement.

Early in the third quarter, Jacksonville was able to break off a 66-yard pass. Lawrence connected with rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr. to set up the Jaguars at the 6-yard line. Travis Etienne Jr. scored two plays later, drawing the Jaguars back, trailing 16-10 in the third quarter.

The offensive productivity didn’t come at the right time, though, as the Jaguars deficit had already built up too far.

The Jaguars finished in the middle of the pack last season, coming in 14th in the NFL in scoring offense. This year, with the additions of receivers Gabe Davis through free agency and Thomas Jr. in the draft, it was expected the Jacksonville offense would improve. While showing flashes in the first two weeks, they are 7.2 points per game below their season average last year.

Up Next

The Jaguars will travel to face the Buffalo Bills, a team that bested the Dolphins by 21 last Thursday. Jacksonville lost to Miami in Week 1. The Sept. 23 Monday Night Football matchup will feature a meeting of one team likely set to contend in the AFC again and one aspiring to reach the postseason.