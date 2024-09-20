Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) makes a pass against Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, September 15, 2024. (© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Buccaneers-Broncos Week 3 Preview

Ava Baccari September 20, 2024 Football, NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 58 Views

Still undefeated on the young season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the winless Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Tampa Bay surprised many fans and analysts alike in Week 2 by coming into Detroit and stunning the Lions in a 20-16 win. The Lions led all afternoon long until the 34-second mark of the fourth quarter, when quarterback Baker Mayfield ran for an 11-yard touchdown to put the Buccaneers on top.

The win was a close one, but Mayfield said he remained calm when his name was called.

Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos are looking to get back on track after a loss at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Broncos only scored six points and never led at any point in the game.

Despite a winless season thus far, Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix will not hold his head down nor get caught up on the team’s mistakes.

While the Buccaneers have looked strong to start the season so far, they will not take the Broncos lightly. Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans expressed this sentiment when addressing media on Thursday.

Evans will match up against Broncos star cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles knows it will be a tall task to play a “dangerous” player like him.

Despite Tampa Bay’s 2-0 start, Bowles emphasized that his team still has a lot to prove and accomplish.

The Bucs will look to Mayfield, Evans and wide receiver Chris Godwin, the latter of whom has 200 receiving yards coming into the game, to continue their winning streak on offense.

After achieving a 2-0 start in four straight seasons, the Buccaneers hope to go 3-0 for the first time since 2005.

Tampa Bay open its Week 3 matchup as -6.5 point favorites, according to ESPN. The Buccaneers also currently have a 69.3% chance to win the game. However, they will make sure to not look past the Broncos in their quest to remain undefeated on the season.

Tags

About Ava Baccari

Ava Baccari is a senior at the University of Florida studying sports journalism. She is from the Philadelphia area, and her favorite sport is basketball.

Check Also

Bulldogs Bye Week Comes at Crucial Time

The University of Georgia football team finds itself at a pivotal moment as it heads …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties