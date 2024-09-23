The Bengals Host the Commanders in a Heisman Clash on MNF

Share Facebook

Twitter

Monday Night Football continues tonight with the Cincinnati Bengals hosting the Washington Commanders at Paycor stadium.

For the second time in history, two former Heisman trophy winners from the same school will face each other in an NFL game. Bengal’s Quarterback, Joe Burrow, won the accolade in 2019. Commanders’ quarterback, Jayden Daniels, won last years Heisman trophy. Both players attended Louisiana State University.

The Comeback for Burrow

It is very well known how valuable of a player Joe Burrow is. He was the No.1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Since being drafted, he’s only furthered how valuable of a player he is. Burrow signed a five-year contract before 2023 season, he then became the highest paid NFL player in the league, signing for $275 million.

The Bengals’ Quarterback then suffered a season ending injury during Week 11 of the 2023 season after a loss to the Ravens.

Burrow plans to make a comeback this season to make up for the unfortunate end to last season. Although the Bengals are off to a rough start, with a 0-2 starting record, Cincinnati expects to turn around for its first Monday Night Football game at home.

Daniels’ Monday Night Debut

Jayden Daniels will make his Monday Night Football debut tonight. Daniels came from LSU and was the No.2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft to the Commanders. Washington is currently 1-1, losing game one to the Buccaneers, but winning their home opener in game two against the Giants.

Daniels rushed for two touchdowns in his first pro game against the Bucs. In just his first two games in the NFL, he’s proven his ability to scramble and keep plays alive. Daniels plans to continue the Commanders good form in tonights game.

Only the beginning for @JayD__5 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 23, 2024

Tonight is a big game for both teams in the early season. The Bengals are favored in tonights game, with a 75% win probability according to the NFL. You can watch tonights game on ESPN and ESPN+.