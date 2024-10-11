Newberry Demolishes Santa Fe In Homecoming Matchup

Share Facebook

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Panthers demolished the Santa Fe Raiders 49-0 last Friday.

It was a lovely fall evening when generations of Newberry alumni, students and fans filled the stands to support their Panthers in the Homecoming game. Last Friday proved the Panther love for yellow and blue runs deep throughout the Newberry community.

Defense

Newberry (4-2) was going in to Friday’s game ready to take down Santa Fe (0-6) and it did just that in what felt like the shortest four quarters of a football game.

Newberry played a great defensive game with 52 total tackles, two sack and an interception.

Logan McCloud, Mykah Newton, Devyn Gindlesperger, Lionel Walker and Jarquez Carter each contributed more than one tackle each.

Sacks were made by Mykah Newton and Darius Debose and an interception was made by Jakarus Randolph.

Offense

Newberry played a powerful offensive game with seven touchdowns on 426 total yards.

Kaleb Woods played an outstanding game with 128 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

The rest of Newberry’s touchdowns were made by Trenton Campbell (three total yards), Jamarcus Wimberly (96 total yards), Hayden Moore (69 total yards), Javeon Long (31 total yards) and Lionel Walker (51 total yards).

In The Stands

Amidst the energy of the football game, friends, family and Newberry alumni were enjoying everything that goes along with a homecoming game and Friday Night Lights. From the youngest generation of Panther fans in miniature yellow and blue cheerleading outfits to NHS alumni who graduated more than 50 years ago, the stands were full of Panther pride from the game’s start to finish.

Whether it’s a Panther win or loss, you can always count on Newberry fans to cheer on the yellow and blue.

Up Next

Newberry (3-0 District 5-2A) hosts Bradford (6-0, 2-0 district) at 7:30 tonight in the district-deciding contest.