Where Do NFL Rookie QBs Stand?

We’re five games into the 2024 NFL season, which means opinions are starting to be molded about the league’s newest batch of quarterbacks – the first-round rookies.

So, where do the young signal callers stand so far?

No. 1 Pick – Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

It’s been an up-and-down (really a down then up) start to Williams’ career. Hyped up as one of the great prospects we’ve seen at the position in recent years, Bears and league fans alike were excited to see what he could do.

It started rough, with a horrendous Week 1 performance against the Tennessee Titans. His debut looked something like 14/29 completions for 93 yards and no other notable stats to speak of. Fortunately for him, his defense and special teams were able to rise up and win the game.

Since then, it’s been a steady improvement for Williams, and in my opinion, there’s a specific moment that marked a turning point.

That would be the second half of the Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

After a rough first half (three punts in a row), the offense seemed to figure things out in the third quarter, highlighted by a Williams touchdown pass to DJ Moore.

Caleb Williams with a DIME to DJ Moore 🎯 🎥: @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/uFrkvqepJm — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) September 29, 2024

Then, in Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers, Williams had the best game of his career. 20/29, 304 yards and two touchdowns.

With a tortoise and the hare type of start, the No. 1 pick is back alive in the race for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

No. 2 Pick – Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Daniels hasn’t needed the ramp-up that Williams has. It’s been a borderline historic start to a rookie season for the hottest thing in Washington, as it doesn’t look like he plans on throwing incompletions anytime soon (he’s thrown incompletions, not many though).

The shining moment of his so-far spectacular season came in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals. With most expecting a Bengals team in desperate need of a win to come out and flex their muscles, it was Daniels and his slender frame who was most imposing.

He set a rookie record for single-game completion percentage – 91.3% – along with 293 total yards and three touchdowns. The nail in the coffin on that game came courtesy of his arm when he delivered a 27-yard dime for a touchdown to Terry McLaurin late in the fourth quarter.

JAYDEN DANIELS TO TERRY MCLAURIN!!! WHAT A THROW. WHAT A CATCH. HOLY MOLY. pic.twitter.com/ZrUkjwZDCJ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 24, 2024

Right now, it’s hard to argue against Daniels as the best performer of this group, and the Rookie of the Year betting odds reflect that with him as the favorite.

No. 3 Pick – Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Maye is one of two rookie first-rounders who isn’t starting yet, so there isn’t much to say about him. After watching the Patriots for five weeks, though, perhaps it’s time for the North Carolina product to get in the game. Just saying. He was also pretty good in preseason.

Drake Maye could possibly be making plays like this for the patriots but he’s on the Bench pic.twitter.com/xn1cmYtrr7 — Drake 10 (@DrakesPats) October 8, 2024

No. 8 Pick – Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Another guy who hasn’t played. The Falcons actually have a good quarterback in Kirk Cousins, though, so he probably shouldn’t see the field this year.

KIRK COUSINS IS THE FIRST QB WITH 500+ PASS YARDS IN A GAME THIS SEASON 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pfUtIgVTAR — ESPN (@espn) October 4, 2024

No. 12 Pick – Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Disclaimer – I don’t believe in Bo Nix. I don’t think there’s enough juice there. His most recent performance was efficient – 19/27 for 206 yards and two touchdowns against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bo Nix is HERE 206 Pass Yards

2 Pass TD

Rush TD pic.twitter.com/uXs52vc2MN — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 6, 2024

The Broncos are now 3-2, but I can’t credit Nix with all of that (or even most). Denver’s defense has been the real story. In Weeks 3 and 4, they held the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to 10 and 7, respectively.

Against the Jets, Nix had 60 passing yards. Against the Buccaneers, he played better but didn’t throw any touchdowns. In Sean Payton’s offense, it seems like Nix will play the game-manager, point guard role. That seems to be what he’s best at, so we’ll see how he develops within that.

There’s still a lot of season left, so let’s see where things end up come Week 18.