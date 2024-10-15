Mets Down Dodgers To Even NLCS At 1-1

Share Facebook

The New York Mets defeated the Los Angels Dodgers 7-3 on Monday to tie the NLCS at 1-1 .

New York put on a power display to score six runs in the first two innings for a 6-0 advantage. Francisco Lindor led off the top of the first for the Mets with a home run and Mark Vientos belted a grand slam homer in the second inning.

Early Offense

Coming off of their 9-0 victory in Game 1 of the NLCS, the Dodgers were looking to replicate their dominate pitching and hitting but fell short as the Mets came out swinging hot bats.

The Dodgers started right-hand pitcher Ryan Brasier in what was considered a bullpen game and that seemed to backfire when he gave up Lindor’s homer.

Los Angeles’ strategy of not going with a well-rested starting pitcher ended up costing it as it was in a hole it couldn’t dig out of.

Vientos, one of the the hottest hitters for the Mets, delivered again. Vientos, who is hitting .378 in the postseason, came through with the grand slam.

Mets Close Door

The Dodgers tried to rally in the later innings. Max Muncy hit a solo home run and Tommy Edman drove in two to cut the deficit to 6-3.

Starling Marte was able to provide an insurance run for the Mets in the top of the ninth by driving in Pete Alonso from second to make the score 7-3.

Reliver Edwin Diaz sealed the game with a four-out save.

Game 3

As the series heads to Citi Field in New York, the Mets are looking to carry the momentum from Game 2 and keep the same formula going for their home crowd. Game 3 is set for an 8:08 p.m. start Wednesday on Fox and ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF (7:30 p.m.).

Winning the next three games at Citi Field means New York will be looking to make its return to the World Series for the first time since 2015.