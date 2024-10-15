Oct 14, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Luke Weaver (30) celebrates after getting the last of game one of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Yankees Take Game 1 of the ALCS

Jesse Bratman October 15, 2024 Baseball, MLB, MLB Playoffs 63 Views

The New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 in game one of the ALCS. The No. 1 seed Yankees defended their home clay thanks to homeruns from Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton.

New York had a few days to rest after beating the Kansas City Royals 3-1 in their ALDS. On the other side, the Guardians were fresh off an emotional Game 5 win over the Detroit Tigers after a Lane Thomas go-ahead grand slam.

Carlos Rodón Dominates the First Six Innings

After letting up two singles in the first two innings, Yankees starter Carlos Rodón was nothing short of ruthless on the mound. His ten-pitch innings in both the third and fourth was followed by a an 11-pitch fifth with two strikeouts. He finished his first postseason win with nine strikeouts, no walks and only one earned run due to a Brayan Rocchio leadoff homer in the fifth.

Soto Jump Starts the Yankees Offense

Leading off the third inning, Juan Soto blasted an Alex Cobb sinker to the Yankees’ bullpen in right field. Cobb then walked three of the next five batters, causing him to be taken out of the game. He only recorded eight outs.

Joey Cantillo was sent in the relieve Cobb, but two wild pitches sent Aaron Judge and Stanton to home plate, giving New York a 3-0 lead.

Two more wild pitches by Cantillo sent Gleyber Torres to third base after leading off the bottom of the fourth with a walk. Judge drove him in with a sacrifice fly to center, extending the lead to 4-0. A seventh inning solo shot by Stanton gave the Yankees another insurance run, with the Yankees up 5-1 going into the top of the eighth.

Yankees Bullpen Closes it Out

The Guardians offense showed some life in the top of the eighth. Singles by Andrés Giménez and Rocchio put runners on second and third. Steven Kwan then singled to left, scoring Giménez. Consequently, Tim Hill was relieved by Yankees closer Luke Weaver. He put out the Guardians fire after striking out pinch hitter Will Brennan grounding out José Ramírez.

Weaver closed out the game retiring three straight after a ninth inning walk. His five-out save sealed the game for New York.

Game 2 Preview

Three-time Cy Young winner Garrett Cole will take the mound for the Yankees against Cleveland’s Tanner Bibee in Game 2. In order to not go down 0-2, the Guardians will try to steal one in New York against the Yankees’ ace.

The game is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.

