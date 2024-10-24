Dodgers Host Game 1 of the World Series

Share Facebook

History of the Dodgers and Yankees in the World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees face off in the 2024 World Series. While the two teams belong to different leagues, they are very familiar with one another. In fact, the franchises have faced off many times over the years, including in another World Series. This 2024 World Series will mark the 12th time the Dodgers and Yankees have faced off in the Fall Classic. The two franchises rank first and second in Fall Classic appearances: The Yankees will impressively be making their 41st trip, while the Dodgers are on No. 22.

Back when the Dodgers called Brooklyn home, the two teams were crosstown rivals. The Dodgers and Yankees played in the World Series seven times before the Dodgers moved to Los Angeles in 1958. All of those matchups came between 1941 and 1956. For the first time since 1981, the Yankees and Dodgers face off for the 2024 World Series title.

Every World Series the Dodgers and Yankees have played each other and the series result (winner in bold):

1941 World Series: Yankees 4 , Dodgers 1

, Dodgers 1 1947 World Series: Yankees 4 , Dodgers 3

, Dodgers 3 1949 World Series: Yankees 4 , Dodgers 1

, Dodgers 1 1952 World Series: Yankees 4 , Dodgers 3

, Dodgers 3 1953 World Series: Yankees 4 , Dodgers 2

, Dodgers 2 1955 World Series: Dodgers 4 , Yankees 3

, Yankees 3 1956 World Series: Yankees 4 , Dodgers 3

, Dodgers 3 1963 World Series: Dodgers 4 , Yankees 0

, Yankees 0 1977 World Series: Yankees 4 , Dodgers 2

, Dodgers 2 1978 World Series: Yankees 4 , Dodgers 2

, Dodgers 2 1981 World Series: Dodgers 4, Yankees 2

L.A. goes with Jack Flaherty

The Dodgers announced that Jack Flaherty, who grew up as a Dodgers fan in Los Angeles, will start Game 1 of the World Series. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start in Game 2.

Dodger’s Manager Dave Rodgers talks about Jack Flaherty’s start in Friday night’s game.

Flaherty went 6-2 with a 3.58 ERA (1.28 WHIP) and 61 strikeouts in 55.1 regular-season innings (10 starts) for L.A. He’s allowed 12 earned runs and 15 hits in 15.1 playoff innings (three starts) this year, striking out eight. He encountered an up-and-down postseason for the Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. Flaherty allowed four earned runs in 5.1 innings, striking out two in a 10-2 loss. However, he bounced back strong in Game 1 against the New York Mets, shutting them out for seven frames while striking out six in a 9-0 win. Jack Flaherty will start World Series Game 1 for the Dodgers, per @BNightengale pic.twitter.com/RbS2miv4xh — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 22, 2024 Freddie Freeman? The five-day break couldn’t have come at a better time for first baseman Freddie Freeman. The Dodgers’ All-Star missed two of the last three games against the New York Mets in the National League Championship Series with a badly sprained ankle. Freeman played through noticeable pain when the National League Championship Series shifted to New York for Games 3, 4 and 5 and has produced only one hit in his past 15 postseason at-bats.

Freeman has made it clear that no matter what, he is playing in Friday night’s game. Which means he will continue to play with sprained ankle just as he has for the past month.

How to Watch

Fans can tune into this legendary battle on Fox, with Game 1 at 8:08 pm Friday.