Dropped First, Won Rest: Santa Fe Volleyball Advances To Regional Semifinal

Share Facebook

Twitter

Gia McGrew goes for the kill against the Satellite Beach Scorpions [Isabella Ruiz]

ALACHUA — The Santa Fe High School Raiders beat the Satellite Beach Scorpions 3-1 to advance Wednesday to the Class 4A FSHAA Volleyball Regional Semifinals.

Santa Fe now stands at 20-7 with a district title under its belt.

Raiders Recover

After losing the first set, 25-17, the Raiders flipped the script and went on to win the next three sets 25-11, 25-15, 25-14.

Santa Fe senior captain Gia McGrew led her team with 17 kills over the four sets. Junior Brooke Findley followed with 14 kills. Sophomore libero Karlee Noah stood out with an impressive 24 digs, six assists and two aces. Freshman Avery Cole delivered under pressure by securing the team’s big win with a service ace.

The three seed Raiders face the second seed Merritt Island Mustangs (22-5) in the regional semifinals at 2 p.m. Saturday at Merritt Island. The Mustangs swept Satellite Beach (13-13) to win their 20th district title last week.

The winner advances to the regional finals at 7 p.m. Wednesday, a win away from the state final four.

Photo Gallery by Isabella Ruiz

2024 4A FSHAA Girls Volleyball State Championship Bracket