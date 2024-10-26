Bradford coach Jamie Rodgers speaks to his team after its 44-0 drubbing of Santa Fe on Friday. [Paul Hof-Mahoney]

Bradford Spoils Santa Fe’s Senior Night With Dominant Showing

Paul Hof-Mahoney October 26, 2024 Bradford High School, High School Sports, Santa Fe, Santa Fe High School 26 Views

ALACHUA — The Bradford High School Tornadoes stormed into Alachua on Friday to hand the Santa Fe High School Raiders a 44-0 loss on Senior Night.

Bradford (8-1) set the tone early and never looked back, scoring touchdowns on six of its eight offensive possessions. The Tornadoes’ typical strong ground game got the ball rolling when brothers Gino and Iyen Addison found the end zone on each of their first two drives, respectively.

After another rushing touchdown for Gino Addison late in the second quarter, it appeared Santa Fe (1-8) was going to at least be in striking range heading into the half, where it was set to receive the second-half kickoff. But then, disaster struck the Raiders in the final 15 seconds.

With the ball near midfield, a high snap glanced off the hands of Santa Fe quarterback Jay Bryant. The fumble was scooped up by Bradford defensive tackle Trente’ Jenkins, who took it all the way to the house with help of some willing blockers.

Seeing an opportunity, Bradford coach Jamie Rodgers opted for an onside kick with a little more than two seconds left in the half. The move was made even bolder by the fact the Tornadoes’ usual kicker, Cy Cubbedge, was out while nursing a bone bruise.

The gamble paid off when quarterback Zack Paulk was able to connect with receiver Jy’quez Cason for a long touchdown pass as time expired. Just like that, it was 32-0 through two quarters.

A running clock in the second half limited offensive output, but it was more of the same from both sides. Santa Fe’s final two drives ended in interceptions, while Bradford’s ended in touchdowns.

The Tornadoes’ sixth touchdown of the night went to Jy’quez’s brother, Jordan Cason, meaning two sets of brothers scored Bradford touchdowns on the night.

Tim Shankle, who was in his third game as interim coach for Santa Fe after Jason Wells’ resignation, lauded the leadership of his senior class in the midst of another turbulent season.

“When you have a coaching change like that, that’s something you’re not really used to or expecting, especially with a first-year coach coming in … That senior class has been great with us, being able to lead and not giving us any problems. They’ve been stepping up and taking it a little bit farther.” — Tim Shankle on his senior class at Santa Fe

Shankle’s first game at the helm two weeks ago versus Keystone Heights saw the Raiders pick up their first win in 21 contests. Despite his small sample size and limited experience in a head coach role, he said he’s up the challenge to lead this program into the future:

Up Next

Santa Fe wraps up the 2024 season on the road against Dixie County (3-6) on Friday, while Bradford has its sights set on a regular-season finale against Jacksonville North Florida Educational Institute (1-7).

Tags

About Paul Hof-Mahoney

Check Also

Oak Hall Volleyball Advances To Regional Semifinals

The Oak Hall Eagles swept the visiting Jacksonville Providence School Stallions on Tuesday night to …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties