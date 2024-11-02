Newberry Ends Regular Season At 8-2 Amidst Tragedy

Share Facebook

OCALA — Although the 2A-District 5 champion Newberry Panthers closed out the regular season with a 37-14 victory Friday night against the 1A-District 4 champion Ocala Trinity Catholic Celtics, that was not the priority as fans exited the stands.

At the 10:37 mark of the fourth quarter after a Celtics’ touchdown, a coach on the Trinity Catholic sideline suddenly collapsed. Medical assistance from Ocala Fire Rescue and Marion County Paramedics rushed to Dunlap Field and the game was halted, leaving fans, players and coaches in panic and worry for the situation.

An Eventful First Half

https://x.com/NJGatorMedia/status/1852488108291313970

As the two teams took the field for a meeting of district champions in the presence of bright lights and intense humidity at Dunlap Field, it took little time for Newberry (8-2) to prove that it meant business. Just 1:54 and only four plays into the game, quarterback Collin Dunmore found receiver Hayden Moore for an 11-yard touchdown strike to give Newberry a 7-0 lead.

The Panthers defense stopped the momentum of the driving Celtics with a key deflection from defensive end Mykah Newton on third down.

After starting its next drive on its own 12 yard, Newberry added another touchdown on a 7-yard QB keeper from Dunmore to extend the lead to 13 after a botched extra-point attempt.

Newton, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound University of Miami commit, came up huge on yet another third down when he came up with a sack to force a Trinity Catholic 14-yard punt from its own 14-yard line that gave Newberry good field position.

The Panthers capitalized with a 3-yard strike from Dunmore to running back Trenton Campbell to end the first quarter with a 20-0 lead.

The Celtics scored their first points shortly after the start of the second quarter on a 6-yard pass from quarterback Carter Schofield to receiver Devontae Grant to bring the score to 20-7.

Newberry tacked on 10 more points to head into halftime up 30-7 after a career long 49-yard field goal from Zane Spires and an incredible 40-yard touchdown snag by Moore, who finished the game with 140 yards and two touchdowns to mark back-to-back weeks with two scores for the junior.

https://x.com/NJGatorMedia/status/1852555675357872187

Scary Scenes In Ocala

After more than 11 minutes of scoreless football to open the third quarter, Trinity Catholic fumbled on its 14. Newberry recovered to set up a 5-yard touchdown for running back Jamarcus Wimberly that extended the lead to 37-7 with 31 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Less than two minutes later, Trinity Catholic scored when Schofield found receiver Ace Means for a 49-yard connection to close the gap to 23. Then, just moments after, catastrophe struck.

Just before an onside-kick attempt, a Trinity Catholic coach collapsed to the ground, halting the game in its tracks. The coach, who was unable to be identified, remained immobile on the ground as medical officials were called to the field. As a silent crowd awaited an update with approaching sirens as the only sound heard, officials determined the game would end at 37-14.

The teams’ players and staff met as a unified front on the 50-yard line for a prayer and an exchange of smiles and well wishes.

https://x.com/NJGatorMedia/status/1852533112393146823

No update has been given about the Trinity Catholic coach’s identity or status.

https://x.com/NJGatorMedia/status/1852558366070948138

Up Next

The teams will have a week of rest before they make appearances in the playoffs thanks to automatic bids earned by winning their respective districts. Newberry will compete in the 2A postseason, while Trinity Catholic will hope to return to the 1A state championship game for a second consecutive year.