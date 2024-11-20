Newberry Prepares To Host Bradford In Playoff Matchup

Share Facebook

Coming off a 24-7 victory over the Palatka Panthers last week, the Newberry Panthers are looking to continue their playoff journey against the Bradford Tornadoes this Friday.

Panthers Win

After a dominating performance against Palatka, the Newberry Panthers are focused improving on their game. By scoring in every quarter, the Panthers showcased improvements on both ends of the ball. Newberry will look forward to build on its momentum as the team continues to face tough opponents.

Hayden Moore led the Panthers with two touchdowns, while Jamarcus Wimberly added a touchdown and 105 yards, making significant contributions to Newberry’s offensive success.

Defensive players such as Logan Mccloud, Jakarus Randolph, and Jarquez Carter were also key to the Panthers controlling the game. Limiting Palatka’s scoring opportunities allowed the Panthers to remain dominant.

Moving Forward

Newberry head coach Ed Johnson is aware of the improvements needed for his team as they continue their playoff season. Offensively, Johnson intends to improve with their drive and increase with their completions.

Defensively, Johnson wants to continue making explosive stops and have good drives as they have done throughout their season.

Coach Johnson is confident and excited for his team as they work towards completing a successful season. Through the athletes’ motivation and focus during this playoff season, there’s high hopes for the Panthers.

Next Opponents

Earlier this season, the Newberry Panthers earned a solid 21-7 victory against the Bradford Tornadoes. Boasting a dominant defensive performance with twelve sacks, two interceptions, and 253 yards , the Panthers are looking to carry that momentum forward in their playoff run.

Last season, Bradford reached the 2023 FHSAA Football State Championship but fell short against the Cocoa Tigers, 20-6.

This matchup will determine who will face either the defending-champion Tigers or Berkeley Prep.