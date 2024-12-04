Orlando Magic to Face 76ers in Philadelphia

Share Facebook

The Orlando Magic head to Philadelphia Wednesday night to face the 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. as both teams look to continue building momentum early in the NBA season.

Magic Seeking Redemption

The Magic are coming off a 121-106 loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday, a defeat that snapped their six-game winning streak. Franz Wagner delivered a standout performance with 30 points, while Moritz Wagner added 20 off the bench. Despite the loss, the Magic advanced to the NBA Cup knockout stage thanks to a favorable tiebreaker.

Orlando’s long-range consistency has been a hallmark of their play. With at least one 3-pointer in 1,398 consecutive games, a streak that dates back to March 2007, the Magic hold the fifth-longest such run in NBA history. Wednesday, they’ll aim to add to that streak while reigniting their winning ways.

knockout round bound pic.twitter.com/ycfSuVMdW3 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) December 4, 2024

76ers on the Rise

The 76ers come into the matchup with confidence, riding high on back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Their latest victory, a 110-104 triumph over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, showcased Tyrese Maxey’s late-game heroics. Maxey scored eight of his 21 points in the final 30 seconds, including clutch free throws and a transition layup to seal the win.

got the dub & back at it tomorrow night 😤 pic.twitter.com/vJGptkKoeB — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 4, 2024

Paul George led Philadelphia with 29 points, while Charlotte’s rookies Tidiane Salaug and K.J. Simpson put up notable performances in the loss. The Sixers will look to extend their winning streak and build consistency on their home court tonight.

NBA Cup Stakes

With the NBA Cup group stage wrapping up Tuesday, the Magic have secured a spot in the knockout round, joining seven other teams, including the Knicks, Bucks, Thunder, and Warriors. The single-elimination bracket kicks off next week, with the quarterfinals set for Dec. 10-11, the semifinals in Las Vegas on Dec. 14, and the championship game on Dec. 17.

For Orlando, Wednesday’s game provides a critical opportunity to build momentum heading into the tournament’s next phase.

The stage is set for the Knockout Rounds 🏆 Quarterfinal #EmiratesNBACup action takes place next Tuesday, 12/10, on TNT and Wednesday, 12/11, on ESPN and TNT! pic.twitter.com/qDaKBbKCF1 — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2024

Matchup History

Orlando and Philadelphia last faced off on Nov. 15, with the Magic claiming a decisive 98-86 victory. The Magic’s defense held the Sixers to one of their lowest-scoring outputs of the season, while Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony led the charge offensively.