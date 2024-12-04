Florida Men’s Tennis Concludes Fall Season

Share Facebook

The University of Florida men’s tennis team concluded its fall season at the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships in Waco, Texas.

Three Gators competed in the tournament: Henry Jefferson, Tanapatt Nirundorn, and Jeremy Jin. This year marks the first of a two-year pilot program where the singles and doubles championships take place in the fall.

Thats a wrap on the Fall season. See you in the Spring!https://t.co/5d9MgztKaM — Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) November 21, 2024

Singles Results

Jin competed in the singles competition after securing his place with a quarterfinal victory at the ITA Sectionals in Tallahassee.

He faced Michael Zheng of Columbia in the first round and lost 6-1, 6-2. This match concluded the fall singles season for the Gators.

Doubles Results

Nirundorn and Jefferson, who earned their spot in the doubles competition by winning the ITA Southeast Regional Doubles Title, faced off against Duke’s Cooper Williams and Theo Winegar in the first round.

They won the first set 6-1 but ultimately fell to the Duke duo after a hard-fought second set tiebreaker (7-6).

Final Player Rankings

With the conclusion of the fall season, the ITA released its final Division I singles and doubles player rankings. Four Florida Gators were featured in these rankings:

Jeremy Jin achieved the highest ranking for the Gators at No. 41 in singles. He finished the fall season with an 8-4 record, including three victories over nationally ranked opponents.

Henry Jefferson secured the No. 106 spot in singles after beginning the season unranked. He concluded his fall season with a 9-2 record.

Jefferson and Nirundorn achieved a No. 16 ranking in doubles after winning the ITA Southeast Regional Championships and securing a spot in the NCAA Tournament. They finished the fall season with a 6-3 record overall and a 3-1 record against ranked opponents.

Kevin Edengren and Jin rounded out the ranked Gators at No. 76 in doubles. They ended the fall season with a 3-1 record, including one win against a nationally ranked duo.

These rankings will remain in place until February 5th. Meanwhile, the first Division I Team Ranking will be announced on January 6th.