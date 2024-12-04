Lightning Navigate a Season of Highs and Lows

Share Facebook

The Tampa Bay Lightning have showcased their resilience as they navigate the 2024 season. With key players stepping up and milestones achieved, this team continues to position itself as a strong contender in the Atlantic Division.

Recent Performances

On November 27, the Lightning narrowly lost 5-4 to the Washington Capitals in a game filled with milestones. Despite Brayden Point scoring his fifth career hat trick, the Capitals scored with a late power-play goal from Tom Wilson to win the game.

Tampa Bay rebounded two days later with a dramatic 3-2 overtime win over the Nashville Predators. Brayden Point once again played the hero, netting the game-winning goal on a power play, his ninth of the season.

21 gets it done 🤝 pic.twitter.com/6e5HNTXru5 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 29, 2024

On November 30, the Lightning’s comeback efforts fell short in a 5-3 defeat against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Despite a late surge with goals from Michael Eyssimont, Jake Guentzel, and Cam Atkinson, Tampa Bay couldn’t overcome a four-goal deficit.

Player Highlights

Brayden Point: The Spark

Point has been phenomenal for the Lightning. As mentioned earlier, he has been providing almost all of the offense for this squad. He’s able to score in overtime and in moments when it’s needed.

Victor Hedman: A Franchise Legend

Victor Hedman continues to etch his name in franchise history. With two assists against Toronto, Hedman surpassed Martin St. Louis to become the Lightning’s all-time leader in assists, now at 590.

Coaching Excellence

Jon Cooper, the NHL’s longest-tenured head coach, recently celebrated his 900th game behind the Lightning bench. Cooper’s leadership has been instrumental in the team’s success, including multiple Stanley Cup victories and a culture of winning.

Here’s part of the video + standing ovation for Jon Cooper coaching 900 games! 🏆 #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/yasI2dnsKh — Diandra Loux (@Diandra_loux) November 28, 2024

What’s Next?

The Lightning are set to face the San Jose Sharks on December 5th. They are looking to regain momentum and capitalize on their home-ice advantage. With the Atlantic Division tightly contested, each game becomes a crucial opportunity to climb in the standings.