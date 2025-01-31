Oak Hall Girls Basketball Finishes Regular Season Strong

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Oak Hall Eagles girls basketball team ended the regular season Thursday with a 46-17 win against the Cedar Key Sharks.

After a close lost against the Chiefland Indians (18-3) on Jan. 23, the Eagles (10-5) wanted redemption at home. What better night for redemption than senior night. Five seniors were honored and they were going up against the Sharks (5-15), an opponent they had beaten previously.

One of the seniors honored, Lunden Warmack, went into this game confident in her team’s ability to bounce back. Warmack has been on the team for four years and was nothing but grateful for her coach, her team and parents during those years.

“I had a really good support system behind me,” she said. “We always have those bonding moments. [The win] just felt great I already knew it was going to be a good game.”

Warmack embraces the leadership role coach Barry Hutchinson has put on her. Her ability to step up and guide her team was crucial in the Eagles’ win against Cedar Key.

First Half

The Eagles were first on the scoreboard with a layup by senior Sarah Miller. With a full-court zone press, the Eagles created havoc for the Sharks, limiting them to only five points. However, it was a slow start for both teams with a first-quarter score of 11-5 Eagles.

At the start of the second quarter, freshman Alexis Thur de Koor passed the ball to junior Livy Van Vorst for an easy mid-range shot. This would be the story for the rest of the quarter with the Eagles dominating offensively, extending their lead to 14 to go up 23-9 at the half. Tthe top scorers were seniors Isabella Gloriod with seven points and Warmack with six.

Oak Hall with a growing lead at the end of the first half up 23-9. Senior Leila Sims lands a layup, scoring the last points of the half. pic.twitter.com/o4PEfA7vpE — Abagail Price (@abagail_pr88247) January 31, 2025

Second Half

There was just one word to describe this half of basketball: scrappy. The Eagles started the third quarter as a mirror to the second. With multiple cuts and passes around the perimeter, the paint opened up for Miller to get another layup. The Eagles switched to a full-court man-to-man defense and it proved effective by holding the Sharks to one point the whole third quarter. After a Warmack steal and fastbreak, the Eagles went up by 27 with two minutes left and ended the quarter up 39-10.

Alexis Thur de koor scores with 3:44 left in the 3rd quarter. Making the score 32-10 Eagles. pic.twitter.com/Woa2ICfFTI — Kennedy Cusack (@Kennedycusack) January 31, 2025

With Cedar Key feeling the pressure, both teams began fouling and scrambling for the ball. It was a slow fourth quarter with the clock stopping numerous times because of the jump balls. The Eagles only scored 11 points this quarter, but it was more than enough to defeat the Sharks once again. Isabella Gloriod was the top scorer of the night with 11 points and one 3-pointer.

Up Next

The two seed Eagles will host the three seed P.K. Yonge Blue Wave (5-18), both with first-round byes, at home in the semifinals of the 2A-District 2 tournament Thursday.

2025 FHSAA Girls Basketball District Tournaments 2A District 2