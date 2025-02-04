Warriors Rally Past Magic For 104-99 Win

Share Facebook

Andrew Wiggins ended the Orlando Magic’s night early, scoring 25 points and Stephen Curry added 24 points as the Golden State Warriors overcame a slow start to defeat the Magic 104-99 on Monday night.

Wiggins shot 7 of 14 from the field and made 10 free throws to pass Chris Mullin for seventh on Golden State’s all-time 3-pointers list. Moses Moody added 17 points, while rookie center Quinten Post had seven points and seven rebounds in his third straight start.

Orlando’s Cole Anthony led all scorers with 26 points and had five rebounds. Franz Wagner put up 21 points and five assists and Paolo Banchero finished with 18 points as the Magic lost for the 11th time in 13 games.

Orlando dominated most of the first half by capitalizing on Golden State’s early struggles. The Warriors, however, found their rhythm late in the second quarter and carried that momentum into the second half. Draymond Green, returning from a seven-game injury absence, provided a spark with four points, seven rebounds and five assists.

This Moses Moody SCOOP 👀 pic.twitter.com/DSOXfNS5o3 — NBA (@NBA) February 4, 2025

The Warriors were clinging to a 96-94 lead with just over a minute remaining. Moses Moody hit a corner 3-pointer to give Golden State enough separation to secure the win.

Despite their struggles on the glass this season, the Magic outrebounded the Warriors 52-45, leading to 18 second-chance points. Goga Bitadze led Orlando’s effort with 14 rebounds, including six on the offensive end.

Magic struggles continue

The Magic have now scored fewer than 100 points in three straight games. Orlando ranks last in the NBA in points per game, averaging just 103.6.

DUBS WIN pic.twitter.com/sj7s4vJuLO — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 4, 2025

Up Next

Orlando continues its road trip Wednesday (10 p.m., Bally Sports Florida) at the Sacramento Kings looking to end a four-game losing streak, while Golden State visits the Utah Jazz the same night.