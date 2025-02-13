Florida Men’s Tennis Wraps Up Non-Conference Play

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators men’s tennis team will compete in their last non-conference match against UNF on Saturday at noon in the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex.

UF vs. UNF

The Gators are 4-4 overall for the season. Florida is coming off of back-to-back losses on the road. Florida fell 4-3 to Southern Methodist University on Friday, then 4-0 to No. 1 Texas Christian University on Sunday. Despite the sour momentum, there is one player on the team to look out for in particular. Jeremy Jin is the only Gator to be included in singles ITA rankings sitting at No. 54. Jin is also ranked in doubles alongside Kevin Edengren at No. 81.

UNF is 1-6 overall for the season. The Ospreys have lost their last six games. Their most recent loss was to FAU, 4-0, on Wednesday. Andreas Scott and Joao Portugal are the Ospreys top courts in singles and didn’t back down against FAU earlier this week. Both Scott and Portugal secured opening-set wins and fought for the remainder of the second set, too. Notable is that North Florida has one more opponent before the team takes on the Gators on Saturday. The Ospreys will have Kennesaw State at home. The Owls are 3-2 on the season.

Florida and UNF have faced one mutual opponent this season. Both teams lost 4-0 to No. 10 Florida State. The Seminoles have lost two matches since, sitting at 7-3 on the season.

History

The Gators are 5-0 against UNF in program history. The last time the two teams faced off was Jan. 19, 2024 with the Gators winning 6-1.

Looking Forward

The Gators will compete in their first SEC match against Auburn on Feb. 22.